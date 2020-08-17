Legends of Tomorrow Cast Says 2020 Is Their Fault

✖

When it comes to messing with the timeline in The CW's Arrowverse, while The Flash's Barry Allen frequently gets some heat -- Season 3's "Flashpoint", anyone? -- the real timeline tinkering heroes are the Legends. While the rest of the Arrowverse's heroes are usually busy dealing with their, more localized threats, on DC's Legends of Tomorrow that team of heroes is usually found on the Waverider, travelling through time in order to save the world by saving history and usually making some sort of a mess doing so. With chaos being as much a part of the team's track record as heroism, the series cast is now joking that the insanity that has been 2020 thus far is probably all the Legends' fault -- with one member being specifically to blame.

During a cast Q&A as part of Wizard World's virtual convention experience this past weekend, the subject of how 2020 and specifically the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed not only the entertainment industry but the world itself came up and while Nick Zano (Nate Heywood/Steel) correctly noted that Legends is a show that could easily address the situation given its time travelling nature, Tala Ashe (Zari Tarazi) had another suggestion: 2020 is all the Legends' fault.

"You could blame the Legends for the whole thing, that the Legends did it," Ashe said and when Courtney Ford (Nora Darhk) asked who was responsible for the pandemic, the answer to that was pretty much unanimous: Adam Tsekhman's Gary Green, the loveable but often bumbling member of the team.

While the idea that the Legends are somehow responsible for 2020 or, perhaps even more optimistically, can find a way to fix things even if only on television is an interesting one that feels right at home with the show's general tone, the Legends are going to have their hands full when the series returns for Season 6. At the end of Season 5, the Legends managed to stop the Fates and defeat the Encores but after saving the day, Caity Lotz's Sara Lance is kidnapped by aliens unbeknownst to the team. While it won’t' be a surprise if Legends makes mention of the 2020 of it all when the series returns, Sara's abduction is a situation that will be unlike anything the Legends have faced before. You can check out the official synopsis for Season 6 below.

"Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy..."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow is expected to return with new episodes sometime in 2021.

What do you think? Should the Legends be to blame for 2020? Can we get a giant Beebo to come fix the situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

