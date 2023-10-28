Loki Season 1 Almost Included A Popular Kang Fan Theory

Loki Season 1 almost ended up confirming one of the most popular Kang fan theories leading up to the finale. In an interview with Den of Geek, Producer Kevin Wright explained how the creative team considered making He Who Remains a Loki variant. While that didn't come to pass as the Kang the Conqueror variant came into focus, a lot of fans theorized that this would be the case during the Disney+ season finale. Wright argued that the decision might have made the world of the MCU feel a bit too small. In fact, the idea never even got back to Tom Hiddleston, who probably would have been down to try this idea if given the opportunity. Check out what else the producer had to say about this wild thought down below!

"In the writers' room, all ideas are on the table, and there were conversations about what if Loki was He Who Remains," Wright recalls. "Those conversations didn't get very far; I don't think it even got to Tom [Hiddleston] because while there is something fun about that, and there are compelling aspects to it, it makes the universe feel small. So, it was always going to be He Who Remains, always a version of Kang."

What The Heck Just Happened In Loki?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

If you thought the Season 1 fan theories were wild, then this week's massive cliffhanger would probably knock you over. Producer Kevin Wright talked to Marvel.com about what's coming for Loki Season 2's last two episodes. Viewers should prepare for anything because it only gets more wild from here.

"What we always like to do in all of the scripts, and in all of our storytelling, is that thing you think is going to happen in Episode 6, or could happen in the finale or towards the end, what happens if we move that forward? What if we just accelerate all of the storytelling, hit it early," Wright explained.

"One, it'l be super shocking that it happened as early as it does," he continued. "And two, it allows the filmmakers to kind of flex a different part of their brain which goes, OK, I thought that was going to happen later. What happens after that? What do we do now if we've got two episodes going forward? It forces you to think about where we go now and what we do. It lets it go to really surprising and unexpected places."

Looking To Get Into Loki Season 2?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Would you have liked this plot detail better? Let us know down in the comments!