Loki: What Is the Song in Season 2 Episode 5?

Loki's sophomore season is almost entirely in the books, and so far it has remained one of the most unique entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This season's penultimate episode, in particular, has delivered some surprising character beats for nearly every member of Loki's ensemble — and it has showcased a unique sense of style along the way. One particular detail in Episode 5, a song playing during a key moment, further proved that. Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 5 of Loki, "Science/Fiction", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode concerned Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his latest bout of timeslipping, which was brought on after the TVA's Temporal Loom seemingly exploded. As Loki jumped across time and space, he eventually ended up in a branched timeline where Sylvie (Sophia di Martino) has developed a normal human life working at a 1980s McDonald's. After debating with Loki about free will, Sylvie goes to a local record store, which proceeds to spiral out of existence as all wayward timelines have done under the TVA's Fail-Safe Protocol. The song that accompanies this scene is The Velvet Undergound's "Oh! Sweet Nuthin'", a beloved track off of their 1970 album Loaded.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 5th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

