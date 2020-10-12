Janelle Monae To Celebrate Lovecraft Country Season Finale With Virtual Reality Concert Experience

✖

HBO's Lovecraft Country's season finale is Sunday, October 18th and to celebrate, Janelle Monae will be performing a one-of-a-kind virtual concert. HBO will close out their Lovecraft Country: Sanctum Social VR experience by transporting invited guests into Music of the Cosmos. Per a press release, in this first-of-its kind, groundbreaking social VR experience, 100 select influential voices have experienced a series of events consisting of immersive theater, escape rooms, art installations and puzzles via the Oculus Quest headset. The final event is a virtual reality concert given by Monáe, eight-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, leading film and TV actress and record producer, who will be giving fans an out of this world performance, and her first ever performance in virtual reality.

"I'm so excited to partner with HBO and The Mill to pioneer the future of concert experiences in Sanctum," Monáe said. "I always strive for innovation, and this project gives me the special opportunity to celebrate Lovecraft Country, a show I'm a huge fan of, and connect with fans in a completely new way using virtual reality. This is the perfect platform to explore the impact of music and movement in a new dimension designed to celebrate Black art, stories and voices."

Music of the Cosmos will feature an interactive virtual environment that is directly impacted by Monáe's performance. Ahead of her set, guests will be invited into The Reliquary, a mystery room hosted by Lovecraft Country's Michael Kenneth Williams featuring artifacts from the show, each with an accompanying audio snippet narrated by Williams.

"As long-standing fans, we couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with Janelle Monáe on this uniquely immersive virtual reality concert experience," said Dana Flax, VP of Program Marketing at HBO. "Through her art and her activism, Janelle embodies the spirit of innovation, justice and Black joy that makes her the perfect artist to help us send off Lovecraft Country’s first season."

For those who do not have access to the VR experience, it can be viewed via YouTube Live on Monday, October 19th at 10 p.m. ET. Fans on the YouTube Live stream will also be able to interact in real-time, solving riddles to trigger spells that directly impact the experience.

Lovecraft Country's Season One finale airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

