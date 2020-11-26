Dragon Ball Fans Are Missing Goku During The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

While the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has given us a number of spectacles to ring in 2020's Turkey Day, Dragon Ball fans were heartbroken to see that Son Goku, the Saiyan protagonist of Akira Toriyama's popular Shonen series, was nowhere to be found this year! Two years ago, to celebrate the arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the franchise unleashed Super Saiyan Blue Goku upon an unsuspecting New York City to celebrate the third feature length film of the sequel series that added the Legendary Super Saiyan of Broly to the main continuity of the series!

