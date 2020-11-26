Dragon Ball Fans Are Missing Goku During The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
While the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has given us a number of spectacles to ring in 2020's Turkey Day, Dragon Ball fans were heartbroken to see that Son Goku, the Saiyan protagonist of Akira Toriyama's popular Shonen series, was nowhere to be found this year! Two years ago, to celebrate the arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the franchise unleashed Super Saiyan Blue Goku upon an unsuspecting New York City to celebrate the third feature length film of the sequel series that added the Legendary Super Saiyan of Broly to the main continuity of the series!
Did you miss Goku from hovering above the crowd of onlookers during this year's Thanksgiving Day Parade? What other Dragon Ball characters should get Macy's balloons of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!
Where's everyone's favorite Saiyan?
No goku balloon this year :(— Joshua Rivera (@jmrivera02) November 26, 2020
We All Know Who The Real Boss Is
who tf said "let's make this a balloon"
where's goku??? https://t.co/JoyM2uHQxf— Ya Homie JD (break) (@YaHomieJD1) November 26, 2020
Certainly Be Thankful For Dragon Ball
Happy Thanksgiving to the Goku balloon only pic.twitter.com/UMcMGiIQDr— yakul (@platyakul) November 26, 2020
There Must Be Consequences
UPDATE:
Goku's balloon has been removed from the #MacysDayParade in protest over his controversial choice to give Moro a Senzu Bean.— LIAM A. C. / Lac The Watcher (@LacTheWatcher) November 26, 2020
Dwayne Johnson Isn't A Super Saiyan Though
THE ROCK BALLOON??? THEY REPLACED GOKU W THE ROCK— delta dawn 🥸 (@lesbianwario) November 26, 2020
Fingers Crossed
Hope we get another Goku balloon next year— Human Being Who Loves Animation (@GIRthenerd) November 26, 2020
Good Times
Remember in the 2018 Macy's parade when they had the Goku balloon and the anchor said "super cyan goku"— ✨🎄meg🦌✨ NaNo 15000/50000 (@1mpavidus) November 26, 2020
The Perfect Time of Year
I LOVE IT WHEN THEY BRING OUT THE GOKU BALLOON BECAUSE THE ANNOUNCERS HAVE TO PRETEND TO KNOW WHAT THEY'RE TALKING ABOUT IT'S MY FAVORITE THING EVERY YEAR— Hobo Dante (@Hobo_Dante) November 26, 2020
Some Folks Are Taking It Hard
It sucks that no Goku balloon float in this year's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Worst Thanksgiving Day Parade ever.— Nahum Dyer (@NahumDyer) November 26, 2020