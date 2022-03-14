Marvel’s Echo: Oscar Nominee Graham Greene Cast in Hawkeye Spinoff

Veteran actor Graham Greene enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Marvel spinoff Echo. The Marvel Studios Original series sees Alaqua Cox reprise her breakout role as Maya Lopez, a Native American Deaf amputee, from Marvel’s Hawkeye. Greene is the first to be cast opposite Cox in an undisclosed role, according to The Direct. The Native American actor, Oscar-nominated for his portrayal of Kicking Bird in Dances With Wolves, is also known for roles in The Twilight Saga: New Moon and Wind River.

Last year, Cox shared a casting search for two roles: “Jessica” and “Iris.” For “Jessica,” casting director Sarah Finn sought an actor who is “female, 15-18 years old, Native American or Latinx, Deaf.” The character is fluent in American Sign Language and is described as “strong, fiercely independent and unwavering.”

For the role of “Iris,” described as “warm and nurturing,” Finn looked to audition a Deaf Native American or Latinx actress in her late 20s or early 30s. Marvel Studios has yet to announce the cast of Echo.

In Hawkeye, teaming retired Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) with young archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the Hawkeyes cross paths with Maya and her Tracksuit Mafia. Maya vows vengeance on the ninja-vigilante Ronin — secretly Barton — after he kills her criminal father, William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon). It’s revealed Maya’s “uncle” is Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), the Kingpin of Crime introduced in Marvel’s Daredevil.

“It’s just so crazy that I’m getting my own show after Hawkeye. That was like my first acting role, ever,” Cox previously told Variety. “I don’t know why they’re giving me this opportunity, but I’m just grateful. I’m excited for the support and being able to advocate for the Deaf community. We want to have that equality and get more people involved. I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve been given.”

All episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

