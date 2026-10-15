Marvel Exec Addresses Controversial Wonder Man Cancellation & Compares It to Daredevil’s Revival

When Marvel cancelled Wonder Man after already announcing its Season 2 renewal, it really confused fans. According to Marvel’s head of television and animation, Brad Winderbaum, he fought for it and has dreams of seeing Wonder Man back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wonder Man premiered on Disney+ on January 27, 2026, and it was a critically acclaimed hit series despite it seeming that Disney had no faith in the series. It ended up with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, and it even picked up an Emmy nomination. This helped it get renewed, but Marvel then unexpectedly reversed course and cancelled it after just one season.

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Winderbaum appeared on this week’s Main Character podcast, and he was asked about the heartbreaking cancellation of Wonder Man. “I fought for the show. We all did. Everyone at Marvel wanted to see it happen,” the Marvel executive said. “Maybe I’m an idiot, but I still have hope that by some miracle there’s a way to do something down the road. But, look at Daredevil. I mean, look at Charlie. The fans literally saved Daredevil – Hashtag ‘SaveDaredevil.’”

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Marvel Exec Says He Wants Wonder Man Back in the Future

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Wonder Man’s cancellation was confusing for many Marvel fans, especially after Marvel gave it a renewal. It seemed like the cancellation was because Marvel was ending its live-action streaming shows, and this was seemingly confirmed after Marvel cancelled Daredevil: Born Again after its upcoming third season. That left only Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men ’97 as the last shows standing, and they were both animated releases. When Marvel announced the upcoming 2028 live-action series Zodiac, that seemed to erase those rumors. So, what happened with Wonder Man?

According to Winderbaum, he can’t really explain why Wonder Man was cancelled because it was subject to market forces that he barely understands. That said, he feels that it deserves to return, or at the least, that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II should get to return as the character in another show or a movie. Winderbaum even said he wants to see Ben Kingsley back as Trevor Slattery, along with Abdul-Mateen as well. Even if Wonder Man never returns at all, Winderbaum said that there is a lot to celebrate about the series, from the Emmy nomination to the show’s legacy and the team who worked on it.

As for the Daredevil comparison, Winderbaum said that it was the fans who made their voices loud and clear when it came to wanting to see the former Netflix shows return, and it worked. Charlie Cox even mentioned this at the New York Comic Con when the official cancellation of Daredevil: Born Again was announced. He joked that it is not a good idea to get the fans protesting, as he pointed out how loud the boos were when the announcement was made. Cox knew the fans saved his show, and Winderbaum has said that fans likely couldn’t save Wonder Man if they showed the same passion, because viewership is more important than hashtags now.

Wonder Man ended with Trevor Slattery taking the fall for something Wonder Man accidentally did. This caused Wonder Man to break Slattery out of the supervillain prison and fly off with him. What happened to them remains unknown, but there were hints that Wonder Man could be a mutant instead of getting his powers through scientific means, as he did in the comics. This means he could fit in with the new Mutant Saga and the X-Men, and if Winderbaum has his way, Simon Williams will be back in one way or another.

Are you disappointed in Wonder Man’s cancellation? Let us know where you want to see Wonder Man return if he comes back to the MCU in the comments below.