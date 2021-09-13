Marvel’s Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld Shares Trailer Teaser Photo

Hailee Steinfeld has eyes on Hawkeye. The first-time Marvel star, making her debut as Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) protégé Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series premiering November 24, reveals a new look at her young Avenger as the Hawkeye trailer targets a September 13 bow. Steinfeld joins Renner in teasing first-look footage from Marvel’s Hawkeye, the six-episode series from head writer Jonathan Igla (Mad Men, Masters of Sex) and directors Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) and Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

In the Christmastime-set Hawkeye, the retired ex-Avenger gifts the bow and arrow to Bishop. After years of training and emulating the eagle-eyed Barton, the young archer is “looking for ways to implement those skills,” producer Trinh Tran (Avengers: Endgame) told TV Guide. “That’s when she runs into Clint, who has no clue who she is and doesn’t really understand her obsession for him.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Get a new look at a battle-scuffled Kate Bishop in Steinfeld’s photo:

https://twitter.com/HaileeSteinfeld/status/1437265220456562690

Steinfeld fangirled over joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, telling Entertainment Weekly in its October print issue: “The first time Jeremy and I sat down together, we were in a writers’ room surrounded by a bunch of Hawkeye comics up on the wall, all around us. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is real. This is happening.’”

After the events of Endgame, Barton trains the sometimes-annoying archer in a dynamic inspired by Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye comic book run.

“There’s the family man that we’ve portrayed, a more serious character who is no-nonsense and gets through what he needs to do to accomplish the mission,” Tran told EW. “But here he’s pit against Kate, who is super energetic — and at times annoying. It’s putting the two of them together and seeing what comes out of that.”

Renner describes Bishop as a “22-year-old kid” and a “big Hawkeye fan” who has “a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye.”

“The relationship grows from that,” the Avengers star previously told EW, “but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

Hawkeye, which debuts on Disney+ in late 2021, stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

Hawkeye premieres November 24 on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.