Here's What Tatiana Maslany Could Look Like As Marvel's She-Hulk

Marvel has cast Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are here for it! Maslany became a breakout star (and geek-culture favorite) thanks to her role as multiple clones of the same woman, in the sci-fi series Orphan Black - which is why Marvel fans are convinced that she will nail the dual nature of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. Of course, the one big question now on the table is what kind of design Marvel Studios will go with for She-Hulk - and BossLogic is here to offer one vision of what Tatiana Maslany could look like as She-Hulk!

"Congrats to @tatianamaslany our new #shehulk I can't wait for the first look! @disneyplus" -BossLogic

Marvel's She-Hulk is rumored to start production in early 2021. The series recently tapped TV director Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Modern Family) as She-Hulk's showrunner; Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao was put in charge of the She-Hulk writers room, which reportedly finished their script work on season 1 back in May. The series is rumored to be approximately six episodes long and said to focus on Jennifer Walters (Maslany) talking on cases of superhero law, while also fighting for justice as She-Hulk, outside the courtroom.

She-Hulk is also said to feature some nice MCU cameos - the biggest being Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, who is already rumored to have signed on to the show. Ruffalo already welcomed Maslany to the MCU in a recent social media post, teasingly highlighting Hulk and She-Hulk's family connection. In Marvel Comics, Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner/Hulk; after suffering a grave injury, Jennifer is forced to get a transfusion of Bruce's gamma-irradiated blood, which has the side effect of transforming her into She-Hulk.

Maslany will have a fun future ahead of her in the MCU: Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has made it clear that She-Hulk is among the slate of Marvel characters that will be introduced into future MCU movies, after first debuting in Disney+ series.

No word yet on when She-Hulk will start filming, or a release date. Other upcoming Marvel Disney+ series include Moon Knight, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel. So far, it seems that only WandaVision will make its original 2020 air date.