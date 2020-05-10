WandaVision: Marvel Studios Concept Artist Reveals Detailed Look at Vision's Human Form

✖

Marvel Studios Visual Head of Development Andy Park has released high-resolution concept art from Disney+ series WandaVision, offering closer looks at a red-eyed Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the human form of partner Vision (Paul Bettany). First debuted as a poster released during Disney's D23 Expo in August, the art hinted at the classic sitcom inspiration behind WandaVision. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame — where Wanda was among those returned to life after being snapped out of existence five years earlier by Thanos (Josh Brolin), who killed Vision by tearing the Mind Stone from his head in Avengers: Infinity War — WandaVision finds the couple living their ideal suburban lives before their picture-perfect reality begins to unravel.

"This show is going to be so good! What a fun show to work on," Park wrote when debuting the close-up art on Instagram. "This (closeup) keyframe I did early on in the preproduction of the show is VERY different from the more superhero-y stuff I do. It was actually one of the most challenging keyframes to get right. I did a lot of revisions before getting to this final."

The series directed by Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones) under showrunner Jac Schaeffer (Black Widow) starts as a familiar sitcom and before snowballing into "an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love," Bettany previously told Entertainment Weekly. "I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that. Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do.… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Park (@andyparkart) on May 9, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

Pitched by Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige as a six-hour Marvel movie, Shakman earlier described WandaVision as an exploration of the "unusual pairing" between Wanda and synthetic android Vision.

"He’s not human but he's more human than anyone, maybe. He always has the best, most wise things to say. He completely sees the world for what it is," Shakman told Variety. "She's gone through so much trauma. She's lost her brother, she's an orphan, and all these different things have happened to her. I think we've all been quite taken by that union. It's the exploration of that bizarre, strange, completely right kind of love and it’s about watching them explore their relationship and growing it."

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

WandaVision premieres exclusively on Disney+ later this year.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.