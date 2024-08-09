Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again Teases New Villain at D23

Marvel’s presentation at D23 is likely to give fans a sense for what to expect from the forthcoming Daredevil: Born Again series. Arriving at the Disney convention, ComicBook’s Phase Zero Podcast revealed that a look through a TVA Door gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from Born Again. And…well…it certainly seems to suggest a new villain who might be working with the Kingpin this time around. The whole Daredevil: Born Again space is covered with graffiti, seemingly suggesting Muse is likely going to play a significant role in the upcoming first season on Disney+.

Created by Charles Soule and Ron Garney, Muse first appeared in 2016, and only lasted a couple of years before his death in Daredevil #600. The character was a mass muderer who considered himself an artist, and painted murals with the blood of his victims.

https://twitter.com/PhaseZeroCB/status/1821710861226127407?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The character is an interesting fit for the MCU, because his crimes tend to be quite gruesome, and his body counts high. He seems like he would have been more at home on Netflix-Marvel than on Disney+. He does have some super powers, making him slightly more Marvel-ous than most of the characters seen on Daredevil so far: Per the Marvel Wiki, Muse’s body “acts like a vortex which can pull in every bit of sensory information around him,” meaning that even with Daredevil’s enhanced senses, he’s at a disadvantage when squaring off with Muse.

As his story went on, Muse’s methods never changed, but his motives got a little muddy. Eventually, after being jailed and then killing his way out, he became a kind of weird super-fan of costumed vigilantes, building a shrine to The Punisher that resulted in a number of dead cops and then-mayor Wilson Fisk using Muse as evidence that vigilantes are dangerous to the public at large. Given that Fisk was recently attacked and badly wounded by Echo, it seems plausible that we could see a version of that story play out in the new show, with Fisk getting the public behind the dangers of street-level vigilantes who tend to be more brutal than The Avengers.

In Daredevil: Born Again, Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and he’ll be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / Punisher), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Arty Froushan.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ starting March 2025.