Michigan Town Hosting Yellowstone Themed Festival This Summer

Yellowstone is one of the most popular shows on television and now one Michigan town is bringing a bit of Yellowstone its citizens. Earlier this week, the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce in Brighton, Michigan announced that they will host the Yellowstone Country Music Festival this July at Mt. Brighton in Genoa Township. The announcement was made in a Yellowstone-themed video on the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce's Instagram. You can check it out below.

"We can't have our festivals downtown," Pam McConeghy, president and CEO of the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce said.

"We decided not to have the art festival this year and have this country music festival instead this year, and we hope it will become an annual staple," McConeghy said. "We're making the best of a tough situation, and we're looking outside the box."

The festival will be held on July 22nd between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. and officials are still planning the event, including booking bands, according to Livingston Daily. However, one of the aspects of the event that has been set is a look-a-like contest for the best costumes for those in attendance coming dressed as their favorite Yellowstone characters.

"It's going to be like the TV show with a look-a-like contest and things like that," McConeghy said. "We're obviously going to tame it way, way, way down."

"We're looking at about four country music bands, and we're looking at food trucks, pony rides and having horses out there. We're going to make it as realistic as possible," she said.

When will Yellowstone return with new episodes?

Fans will have a little bit of a wait for the remaining episodes of Season 5 of Yellowstone. Paramount Network released a teaser for the upcoming back half of Season 5, revealing that the series will return sometime this summer. A specific date was not given. Piper Perabo gave an update in a recent interview revealing that the series seemingly hasn't even begun production on the second half of the season, though she did tease that there is a "lot coming".

"There's a lot coming. Things are on the move," Perabo told TV Insider. "I can't wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens. I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don't know what happens when we come back.... I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn't end at the fair; it ends with him practicing that speech. And Taylor's very good — if you're paying attention, he's telling you where the trouble's coming from. I think the fact that he ends with that scene is, for those paying attention, he's showing you."