The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Showrunner Teases Return of Joshua Jackson

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ showrunner is teasing the return of Joshua Jackson in the series. A lot of questions are circling the Disney+ show, and fans are very excited about the incoming developments. TV Line talked to executive producer Steven Brill during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Charlie Conway is one of the most beloved characters in the entire series, but there hasn’t been word if he’s climbing aboard just yet. Maybe the other cast is lying in wait as well, but Brill is trying to preserve some of the magic. It’s clear the creative team is invested in trying to bring back as many of the Ducks as possible. They’ve been careful to not overshadow the new crop of athletes though, as this is a show for a new generation. So, there are some questions, but it feels like he’ll be involved in some capacity.

Brill explained, “We’ve talked to Josh [Jackson] over the years developing this and he’s part of the family, part of the group… and everyone else, when and where they show up, is an open, exciting question.”

“The Ducks are the logical extension of where we left them after the three movies. When they got better, stronger, faster, bigger, they got tied into the sports culture which seemed to get more and more out of control,” he added.

Esteves said he was excited to get back out onto the ice, “Once a Duck, always a Duck! And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

The new Mighty Ducks show will debut one week after Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, with the former releasing new episodes through the end of May.

