Mondo Restocking Vinyl Soundtracks to Four Beloved Animated Projects

Mondo has built a name for themselves with the exclusive and limited-edition items they release, with fans having to be quick on their shopping fingers in hopes of securing their releases, but for those fans who might have missed out on some of their more coveted vinyl soundtrack releases, this week you're in luck. On Wednesday, August 4th at 12 p.m. CT, Mondo will be restocking the vinyl releases of Over the Garden Wall, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Coraline, and Kubo and the Two Strings, all of which are some of their most requested restocks and some of which will be earning new colorways. Get the details of the release below before they go on sale on Wednesday, August 4th at 12 p.m. CT on MondoRecordShop.com.

(Photo: Mondo)

Over the Garden Wall - Original Soundtrack LP

Mondo is proud to present the premiere release of the masterful soundtrack to Cartoon Network's first-ever animated mini-series, Over The Garden Wall.

Composed and performed by The Blasting Company (Brandon Armstrong, Joshua Kaufman, Justin Rubenstein), Over The Garden Wall is a one-of-a-kind experience. Created by Patrick McHale, it tells the story of two brothers named Wirt and Greggory (voiced by Elijah Wood & Collin Dean) on a mysterious Dante-esque journey home through a world known only as "The Unknown": a place filled with colorful characters and incredible musical interludes, all of which are captured on this comprehensive soundtrack release.

Produced by the composers themselves, this album features 32 tracks, a mix of song and score from the mini-series. Pressed on 180 Gram Vinyl, featuring original artwork by Sam Wolf Connelly, and a 20-page booklet featuring lyrics from every song, as well as sheet music, so you can play along! This release is essential for fans of the show... and that's a Rock Fact!

Pressed on 180 Gram Vinyl and available in two colorways, Harvest Festival Colored Vinyl and Jason Funderburker Green Vinyl. Limit one per customer.

(Photo: Mondo)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack LP

Mondo, in partnership with Walt Disney Records, is proud to present Alan Silvestri’s soundtrack to the film Who Framed Roger Rabbit, available on vinyl for the first time in 30 years.

To this day Who Framed Roger Rabbit is still considered a landmark achievement in film making, seamlessly combining 2D animation and live-action, with a clever take on the interior lives of the world’s most beloved cartoon characters.

Following their previous successful collaboration with Robert Zemeckis on Back to the Future, Alan Silvestri’s score is one of his most ambitious. An inspired genre blend, bouncing from pot-boiling noir, to the madcap zaniness of a cartoon serial, to the songs and standards of the 1940s.

Music by Alan Silvestri. Artwork by Stan & Vince. Pressed on 180 Gram Roger Rabbit Colored Vinyl (Tri-Color Red White and Blue Vinyl). Limit one per customer.

(Photo: Mondo)

Coraline - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP

Artwork by Michael De Pippo. 2XLP in deluxe gatefold jacket pressed on 2x 180 Gram Swirl Vinyl. Limit one per customer.

(Photo: Mondo)

Kubo and the Two Strings - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP

Composed by Dario Marianelli (The Boxtrolls), and featuring an incredible cover of George Harrison's classic "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" by the inimitable Regina Spektor.

Kubo continues the masterful legacy of Laika Animation Studio's filmography: Incredible visuals and craft – and equally as powerful soundtracks. This is Dario's second time composing for the studio, this time dabbling in Japanese instrumentation to bring our titular hero's journey to life.

All four restocks go on sale on Wednesday, August 4th at 12 p.m. CT on MondoRecordShop.com.

