Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie Trailer Released

Adrian Monk is back in action after spending the last 14 years away from the spotlight. Monk, USA's beloved series starring Tony Shalhoub, aired 124 episodes from 2002 to 2009. Later this year, the story will continue on Peacock with a brand new feature film that give's Shalhoub's Monk one final case to solve. Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie is arriving on December 8th, and Wednesday morning gave fans the first look at what's to come when the film debuts.

Peacock released a full trailer for Mr. Monk's Last Case on Wednesday, revealing the film's first footage and introducing its story. Taking place in the present day, Adrian Monk will be solving his final case, this one involving his stepdaughter Molly ahead of her wedding. You can check out the full trailer below!

Not only will Shalhoub be returning to reprise his role as the titular detective-turned-consultant, but he will also be joined by his co-stars from the original series. Ted Levin, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo will all be coming back for Mr. Monk's Last Case. They'll be joined by new cast members Caitlin McGee and James Purefoy.

"It's been nearly 14 years since the world has seen a fresh installment of Monk. The world has changed mightily in those intervening years and Monk 2023 reflects the changing world," creator/writer/executive producer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman, and director/executive producer Randy Zisk said in a statement. "We're so delighted to have made a movie version of Monk, and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back. But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. Mr. Monk's Last Case is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising."

"When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again," Michael Sluchan, EVP, Movies, Kids, Daytime, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said when Mr. Monk's Last Case was announced. "The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we're overjoyed to work with the original creative team ... for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences."

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie debuts on Peacock December 8th.