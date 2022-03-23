Moon Knight: Disney+ Featurette Unmasks Oscar Isaac’s “Complicated” Marvel Hero

A new featurette unmasks the cast and characters of Marvel’s Moon Knight, including the complex and “complicated” Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac). In the Marvel Studios Original series premiering March 30 on Disney+, Steven is a mild-mannered gift shop employee with a secret identity: so secret, it’s unknown to even him. Plagued by blackouts and memories of another life as a “secret agent” — mercenary Marc Spector — Steven realizes he has dissociative identity disorder as he’s whisked away on a globe-trotting adventure with mystery woman Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy).

“When you look past the surface, what do you see?” asks Isaac in the Marvel featurette. “A complicated man, battling an inner conflict, struggling for balance?”

As Steven and Marc navigate their complex identities as Moon Knight, a vigilante with the fists of vengeance, and the sharply-dressed detective Mr. Knight, they’ll have the help of a friend from Marc’s past. Calamawy describes Layla as “a force of strength wondering what the hell is happening around her.”

Together, they’re wrapped in a plot put into motion by “a mysterious figure worshipped, exalted” by a cult: Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), a follower of the Egyptian god Amunet. “You don’t want to come face-to-face with his unworldly power,” warns Hawke as his staff summons a monster from another realm.

“Marvel’s Moon Knight is coming to Disney+. Trust me,” Isaac says of his white-suited superhero to end the featurette, “he’s the one you’ll see coming.”

Directed by Mohamed Diab and produced by Kevin Feige, Marvel’s Moon Knight is a six-episode event series streaming March 30 on Disney+.

