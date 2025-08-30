4 Most Brutal Deaths in DC TV Shows

When it comes to iconic deaths, movies take the cake. It’s hard to beat Scar letting his brother fall into the herd of wildebeests below him as his son Simba watches on in The Lion King, or Tony Stark giving his life to save the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame. However, TV deaths aren’t lagging far behind. In the TV world, shock value is the name of the game, such as Ned Stark losing his head in the first season of Game of Thrones. There are also deaths that the audience can see coming from a mile away that hit like a ton of bricks, including Walter White’s demise at the end of Breaking Bad.

With DC‘s long history on the small screen, it should come as no surprise that the company has produced its fair share of TV deaths. Not every character who bites the dust gets to go out on their own terms, though. Here are the four most brutal deaths in DC TV shows.

4) White Dragon (Peacemaker)

After returning home in Peacemaker Season 1 following the events of The Suicide Squad, Chris Smith reunites with his father, Auggie, who was taking care of the antihero’s pet bird, Eagly. Chris and Auggie don’t get along, and when the former’s work with A.R.G.U.S. screws with the latter’s life, the gloves come off. Auggie dons his White Dragon suit and recruits other bigots to his cause, which involves taking out his son.

Peacemaker and White Dragon come to blows near the end of the season, and the fight is brutal, to say the least. After a couple of explosions and deaths, Peacemaker gets the upper hand and holds his father at gunpoint. White Dragon clearly doesn’t believe his son has what it takes to kill him, but he’s proven wrong when Peacemaker pulls the trigger and puts a hole in his dad’s head.

3) Henry Allen (The Flash)

Barry Allen spends half of his life trying to find a way to get his dad out of prison. The Reverse-Flash killed Barry’s mom, but Henry Allen took the fall. Well, after the Reverse-Flash is out of the picture, Barry is able to get his dad out of jail and help him get back on his feet.

Another evil speedster, Zoom, throws a wrench in Barry’s happy future by terrorizing Central City. After Zoom’s identity is revealed, he wants to make the Flash more like him, so he kills the hero’s dad by putting a hand through his chest. The fact that Henry focuses only on his son and his well-being at the moment makes it a tough watch.

2) Hawk (Titans)

With the world in need of a new superhero team, Dick Grayson decides to get the band back together in DC Universe’s Titans. His old friends Hawk and Dove join up and start mentoring younger heroes, such as Gar Logan and Rachel Roth. However, their biggest project becomes Jason Todd, Batman’s newest Robin, who has a mean streak.

After Jason returns to Batman’s side, the Joker plays a practical joke on his nemesis by killing his sidekick. Jason gets resurrected by a Lazarus Pitt and sets his sights on his old team. Capturing Hawk allows the newly dubbed Red Hood to plant a home on the hero and keep the detonator away from the Titans. Just when Red Hood makes Dove think she’s about to save her beloved, she sets off the bomb instead, blowing him up in an instant.

1) Donna Troy (Titans)

Due to Titans‘ more serious tone, it features more than a few brutal deaths. The only one that can compete with Hawk’s, though, is what happens to Donna Troy, Wonder Woman’s former protege, who joins Dick Grayson’s group. In Season 2, the titular team goes up against Deathstroke, and the villain doesn’t hold back.

While Beast Boy and Superboy are under Cadmus control and causing damage at a park, Deathstroke attacks, distracting the Titans while they’re trying to save innocent people. The moment the coast is clear, Donna has to stop a tower from crashing onto civilians. The electricity running through the structure is too much for Donna to handle, and she dies in front of all of her friends. While she gets resurrected later on, it’s hard to forget how traumatizing her death is.

Which of these DC TV deaths is the most brutal? Are there any others that should be in the running for this list? Let us know in the comments below!