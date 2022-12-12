MOTU: Revelation Savage He-Man and Orko Figure 2-Pack Is On Sale For Only $9

If you are a long-time Masters of the Universe fan, you might be familiar with Savage He-Man (aka Wonder Bread He-Man). As the story goes, the figure was part of a Wonder Bread promotion that Mattel did in the early '80s, but the reality seems to be that it was part of a buy 3 get 1 free promotion. The free fourth figure was Savage He-Man – a Tarzan/Conan-esque bare-chested action figure with a loin cloth. Figures claiming to be the real deal Savage He-Man currently fetch thousands on eBay.

Fast forward to 2021, and Kevin Smith's Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation featured Savage He-Man, which spawned a Masterverse action figure pack from Mattel that included a bonus Orko figure. That set launched priced at $35.99, but you can grab it now at Entertainment for only $8.99 via this ComicBook exclusive link, which takes an additional 10% off the sale price. It will also automatically apply free US shipping on all orders over $39. That said, you can shop more of the in-stock items in their Green Monday sale right here to get over the mark. Their full collection of in-stock items can be found here. If you prefer, the Masters of the Universe Masterverse Revelation Savage He-Man pack is also on sale here on Amazon for $11.76.

The official backstory for Savage He-Man reads:

"For years it was assumed that Prince Adam could only call upon the Power of Grayskull using the Sword of Power, but Adam himself always wondered what would happen if he called upon the power without the sword. We now know the answer: Savage He-Man.

With the full Power of Grayskull unleashed inside him, Adam gains a combination of primal rage and all of the power in the universe – the raw fury, the brutal strength, and the unbridled speed of ten He-Men! But without the Sword of Power to temper these mighty forces, Savage He-Man is all strength with no intellect to control it. The barbarian version of our hero leaves his friends wondering if Adam is truly present within the transformed beast, as he tears through Eternia in an uncontrolled frenzy. Luckily, Adam at his core possesses innate compassion, humility, goodness that rivals the Power of Grayskull itself. Only the Prince of Eternia could wield such Power and be both willing and able to relinquish it once the battle is won."

Look for Kevin Smith to bring more MOTU to Netflix with Masters of the Universe: Revolution. You can keep up with the latest news on the series right here.