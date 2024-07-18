Mr. and Mrs. Smith Season 2 Gets Major Update

Amazon’s Prime Video renewed Mr. & Mrs. Smith for a second season back in May, and fans have been eager to find out if Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are returning as the titular couple. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, and it was reported that Glover and Erskine might not return, which has left some viewers confused. However, showrunner Francesca Sloane recently revealed that those rumors aren’t coming from folks involved with the series, and teased, “Maya and Donald may be dead; they may not be dead.” It sounds like the folks involved with the series don’t want to confirm or deny Glover and Erskine’s potential return due to spoilers. During a recent interview with Variety, Amazon MGM Studios chief Jennifer Salke and head of TV Vernon Sanders addressed Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2.

“That’s another example of a very creator-driven project for us,” Salke explained. “Donald came in with Francesca [Sloane], his partner in crime from “Atlanta,” and they just had a clear vision about wanting this brand of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” to be a way into the examination of a relationship,” Sanders added.

“And a marriage,” Salke continued. “Donald talked a lot about his marriage and just the reality of being married. So the whole thing felt so character-driven. It wasn’t coming from just “hot couples who are spies or assassins” that you could easily run into. It was much more of a character-driven relationship study. And the tone of it, it’s just brilliant. And the writing, and [director] Hiro Murai did such a great job, and I’m so pleased to see him nominated as well, in addition to the incredible guest cast.”

“It’s so funny that you asked that,” Sanders replied when asked if Glover and Erskine would be returning. “It seems to be top of mind for everyone,” Salke added.

“The only thing we can share is that Donald and Maya laid out their vision for Season 2, and we’re incredibly excited about it. It’s wildly imaginative. It’s really unpredictable,” Sanders explained. “I think it’ll bring audiences everything they want,” Salke concluded.

What Is Mr. & Mrs. Smith About?

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1

In the first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

It was previously confirmed that Francesca Sloane will return as showrunner for Season 2.

“We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said when the renewal was announced. “The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.”

Stay tuned for more updates about Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2.