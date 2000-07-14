Ms. Marvel: New Video Reveals How Kamala's Doodles Came to Life

Marvel Studios has been on a roll with all of their Phase Four projects and now they will close up this chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. All of their projects have been either good or absolutely fantastic, with some of the standouts stemming from their Disney+ lineup. Ms. Marvel was released this past summer and it was a shocker that it was as good as it was. The series followed Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and showed her experience with awakening her latent superpowers. Ms. Marvel had a pretty coming of age vibe to it and that even transitioned into the opening sequence that featured doodles of some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. You would think that it wouldn't be that hard to animate those doodles, but it turns out there was a very extraneous process involved.

In a new video from the Framestore YouTube account, we get to see a breakdown of how that opening sequence was created. Although the doodles look like something Kamala Khan could have created herself, it turns out that a lot of computer graphics went into creating that very sequence. You can check out the behind-the-scenes video below!

During the final minutes of the season finale of Ms. Marvel, it is revealed that the reason Kamala can access her superpowers is because of a mutation in her genetics. In this moment, the iconic X-Men animated series theme song plays, confirming that the character is indeed a mutant. Within the same AMA, Vellani recently broke her silence on the substantial reveal.

"Don't get me wrong, I love the Inhumans. Black Bolt is my father. But I do think the MCU is in a very different place than the comics were, and so we were actually able to go this way with Kamala, and, to be fair, the original intent for the comic character WAS to make her a mutant, so I am over the moon that this is real and we could make it happen," Vellani revealed. "Sana Amanat and I were freaking out; every single brain cell exploded when we found out we can do this. I was literally refreshing the ep 6 discussion thread on here until someone finallyyyy mentioned it."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. All episodes of the series are exclusively streaming on Disney+!

