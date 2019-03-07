Ms. Marvel Set Video Shows Kamala Khan in Captain Marvel Costume

✖

Filming on Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series has been underway for several months now, and fans have definitely been curious to see how it will bring the story of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) into live-action. While a lot of details surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe series are still relatively under wraps, set photos and videos have gradually begun to provide a look at the series -- including a look at Kamala's ode to one of her favorite superheroes. In a new video, which you can check out below, Kamala can be seen wearing a Captain Marvel-themed Halloween costume (which was previously teased in set photos when filming began last fall), as she climbs onto the roof of a house.

🚨 VÍDEO do set de #MsMarvel da Iman subindo o telhado da casa da Kamala Khan fantasiada de Capitã Marvel! (Via: @DailyMail / @eternalsdune) pic.twitter.com/zg0irlgOVD — Iman Vellani Brasil (@ImanVellaniBR) February 27, 2021

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. As Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige revealed in 2019, the goal is for Kamala Khan - as well as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Marc Spector/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) - to eventually factor into movies as well as their Disney+ shows. We already know a bit of what that will entail for Kamala, as she and WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will both be appearing in Captain Marvel 2.

“I feel like [Kamala is] the future,” Captain Marvel star Brie Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

The Ms. Marvel solo show is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral's Bisha K. Ali, with Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and The Magicians director Meera Menon helming episodes of the series.

“She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Sana Amanat, one of Kamala's other co-creators, previously told Inquirer. “I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times.”

Are you excited to see Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.