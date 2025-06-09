Netflix’s Funniest New Comedy Is Finally Back (And Season 2 Is Even Better)

After a year away, the best new comedy series on Netflix has returned for its sophomore season, and fans have spent the last few days realizing that the new episodes are raising the bar even higher. The show in question is Tires, the workplace comedy series from Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and McKeever. Gerben and Gillis star in the series as employees of an auto repair chain just trying to keep things afloat on a day-to-day basis, and their chemistry has quickly formed one of the funniest pairs of characters on television.

Tires debuted on Netflix last year with just six episodes, feeling almost like a trial run more than a full season of TV. That said, the series is seriously inexpensive to produce and doesn’t need to be a Stranger Things-level hit to give Netflix a good return on investment. The fact that it was renewed for Season 2 before the series had even debuted was a great sign for the future of Tires.

Those great signs have continued into 2025, as the second installment of Tires was released on Netflix last week. Netflix doubled up on the commitment to the series, with Season 2 getting 12 episodes instead of another six, allowing Tires to actually dig more into an ongoing story and bring in some bigger guest stars. The result has been a substantial hit for the streaming service; Tires has been near the top of Netflix’s TV rankings every day since it returned on June 5th. Monday’s edition of the Top 10 TV Shows list sees Tires in the number two spot in North America.

Not only is the second season of Tires twice as long and even more popular, but it is also an all-around better show than it was in Season 1 (which was very good in its own right). Gerben gets a much bigger opportunity to shine and explore the confident side of his character, while Gillis has room to dive into the insecurities we don’t usually see from him. Both characters are given ample time to become richer, which in turn allows them to be even funnier this time around.

Season 2 of Tires is also buoyed by a huge roster of comedic guest stars. Thomas Haden Church comes in for several episodes as the father of Gillis’ mechanic, taking an interest in the business itself and setting himself up as one of the show’s most important characters. The season also features guest spots from Vince Vaughn, Jon Lovitz, Ron White, and others. With the success of the series here in this second installment, we’ll likely see even more big guests in the all-but-certain Season 3.

Netflix has several great comedies running at the moment, including Survival of the Thickest and Running Point. Those shows are absolutely worth investing time into, but Tires might be the funniest of the bunch. A lot of the humor is dark, and some of it is designed to push buttons, but it’s never punching down, which is often the element that a lot of that type of comedy seems to forget.

If you’re in the mood to laugh, Tires should be the next thing added to your Netflix watchlist, especially now that Season 2 has been released. It’ll be hard not to binge it all in a single sitting.