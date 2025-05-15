Sci-Fi Fans Refuse To Give Up On Groundbreaking Show Netflix Just Permanently Deleted

Netflix has ended its grand interactive experiment introduced in 2018, sealing the decision with the removal of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch from the service. The feature-length interactive special was one of the first choose-your-own-adventure specials released by the streamer. It allowed viewers to make decisions at certain points that would determine the plot’s direction, creating a labyrinth to explore. It was perfect for a property like Black Mirror and its look at technology’s future, something fans of the series are highlighting through a Change.org petition aimed at Netflix. Over 7,000 fans have signed the petition to “help preserve this cultural and interactive landmark” after Netflix’s removal.

Black Mirror fan and tech advocate Katie Schultz started the petition, sharing the link on social media and decrying the streamer’s decision.

“Netflix is deleting Bandersnatch forever on May 12th. No DVD. No archive. All interactive videos are being removed from the platform entirely,” she wrote. “Sign the petition & fight to preserve one of the boldest experiments in storytelling history.”

The latest update follows the final day of the special on Netflix on May 12, celebrating reaching 6,000 signatures after launching on May 8.

“This isn’t just the removal of a film. It’s the deletion of a groundbreaking moment in storytelling and innovation, a format-defining experience that cannot be replicated once it’s gone,” the petition details. “While a DVD or clone version may exist in limited functionality and capacity (including one currently on GitHub), the true Bandersnatch experience (with its hidden scenes, dynamic decision trees, and platform-native interactivity) only works on Netflix’s infrastructure. And that’s about to disappear.”

Netflix’s Rumored Plans

Netflix’s Branch Manager engine was the driving force behind Bandersnatch and other interactive specials that followed. The petition notes that the digital architecture created by Netflix made the “complex system of narrative logic, interaction models, and platform-specific features” possible.

The petition is far from just a patchwork effort among fans. It brings the data and facts for support, presenting a case that shows why Bandersnatch and other similar specials should be preserved. It also highlights Netflix’s rumored plans for its content.

“As journalist Jason Nelson recently reported in Decrypt, Netflix is shifting toward AI-driven personalization and TikTok-style short-form content,” the petition reads. It also urges Netflix to preserve and archive the special in some manner. Suggestions include keeping it live on the platform, releasing it as a downloadable app, or downloading the experience to a “cultural institution, digital heritage lab, or interactive storytelling archive.

For those who missed out on Bandersnatch and the story details that returned in Season 7’s “Plaything.” The silver lining for fans comes courtesy of series creator Charlie Brooker, noting that the follow-up episode cements a canon ending for Bandersnatch and negates the choose-your-own-adventure aspect of the former special. It still represents a successful foray into interactive storytelling, which shouldn’t just be deleted outright from existence.

Do you agree that Netflix should save Bandersnatch in some form, at least to archive it for future reference? Let us know in the comments.