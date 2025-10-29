Netflix Just Added A Terrifying Show Nobody Talks About (& It’s Perfect For Stephen King Fans)

Stephen King is the undisputed the King of Horror, but his son is already making a name for himself in the genre. The famed author broke onto the scene in 1974 with the debut of his first novel, Carrie, and has gone on to leave a legacy of horror on both the page and screen. As King’s novels were brought to life in movies and TV shows like The Shining and The Monkey, his son Joe Hill followed in his footsteps, one of his novels serving as inspiration for one of the most terrifying shows yet, and all 20 episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

On October 29th, both seasons of NOS4A2 started streaming on Netflix. The series, based on Hill’s 2013 novel of the same name, aired for two seasons on AMC from 2019 until 2020. The spine-chilling show stars Zachary Quinto as Charlie Manx, a “different kind of vampire” who feeds off the souls of children and traps his victims in Christmasland, a nightmarish place of his imagination where every day is Christmas. His existence is threatened when Vic McQueen, a gifted young woman, discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things, putting her on a collision course with the supernatural villain.

NOS4A2 Is a Genuinely Scary Horror-Drama

NOS4A2 isn’t just a great horror show, it’s one that actually offers up some genuine scares. The premise alone is unsettling enough, the story revolving around a terrifyingly evil immortal who feeds on children’s souls. Christmasland, where the children are transported to and where they suffer a slow, methodical corruption, combines the superficial festive cheer of Christmas with a much darker reality, creating a disturbing backdrop for the show. The slow-burn plot that prioritizes complex character and family drama builds psychological tension to a tipping point and leads to genuinely terrifying moments, like the absolutely brutal “Scissors for the Drifter” episode. The entire show is a unique and disturbing reimagining of vampire mythology, with the terrors ramping up in Season 2.

Both seasons of Nos4A2 performed well with critics and audiences. Season 1 scored a 69% with critics and a 74% with the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, while Season 2 improved upon both of those with a 75%. Tomatometer and 89% Popcornmeter ratings. The series is a great binge-watch for fans of Stephen King-style storytelling, and now is the perfect time to binge the show given its blended mix of spooky and festive elements, with Halloween just a few weeks away and the holiday spirit set to follow right after.

Other Horror Titles Now on Netflix

‘Tis the season for all things scary, and Netflix isn’t missing out on celebrating. This October, the streaming giant has added tons of great horror titles to its streaming library. Streaming alongside seasons 1 and 2 of NOS4A2 are horror hits like I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, The Strangers, and Night of the Living Dead, making it easier than ever to add some great movies to your Halloween night horror movie marathon.

