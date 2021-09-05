Netflix Is Losing This Critically-Acclaimed Crime Series

✖

Netflix has become the streaming home of a number of noteworthy drama series, both in terms of Netflix originals and the streamer's larger library of content. Unfortunately, it looks like one of the most underrated titles in that former category is about to be gone. Ripper Street, the fan-favorite drama set just after the Jack the Ripper murders, will only be on Netflix through September 7, 2021. This means that all five seasons of the series will be leaving the platform, exactly four years after the final season dropped there on September 8, 2017. It is unclear at this point where the series will be available to stream afterwards.

In Ripper Street, the streets of Whitechapel are the haunt of Detective Inspector Edmund Reid and his team of officers, who aim to maintain law and order in a place once terrorized by Jack the Ripper. The series stars Matthew Macfadyen as Edmund Reid, Adam Rothenberg as Homer Jackson, MyAnna Buring as Long Susan, Jerome Flynn as Bennet Drake, David Wilmot as Donald Artherton, Charlene McKenna as Rose Erskine, and David Dawson as Fred Best.

The series first aired on the BBC, with Amazon Video helping keep the show going beginning in 2014, and continuing to do so for its remaining three seasons.

"A lot of people were fighting to make this show happen," Buring said in an interview with Den of Geek. "What’s not to be forgotten is the passion that Tiger Aspect put into looking for ways to create a deal that would allow the show to carry on. The passion that they brought to that was really exemplary and the fact that they created one of the first deals of its kind in the UK, that’s exciting. It’s true, the fact that they felt there was support from an audience for that meant they went on and I think it spurred us on as well."

Ripper Street is just one of several high-profile British shows to leave Netflix recently, with the Matt Berry-led Toast of London departing the series at the beginning of this month. Other shows leaving the service this month include Penny Dreadful, Beauty & the Beast, Season 1 of Evil, and several seasons of Star Trek, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Star Trek: Voyager.

