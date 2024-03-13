Netflix Comedy Series Gets Update After Streaming Boost

Netflix has been known to raise the profile of shows that got buried elsewhere. Loudermilk is firmly in that camp. The show's creator, Peter Farrelly talked to ComingSoon about the wild popularity swing after debuting on the streaming platform. Viewers managed to get Loudermilk into the Nielsen Top 10 for streaming originals earlier this year. That whopping 846 million minutes of viewing is hard to argue with. So, Farrelly is thinking there's going to be another season of the show, if not more. He told the outlet that he has Loudermilk planned out for about seven seasons. The time that has passed between the entries could be a good thing too! Check out his latest comments on a possible return.

"Absolutely. Guaranteed. A hundred percent," Farrelly said. "I'm going to do two more seasons. I don't know where yet, but we're going to do it. The show's too good. I have it mapped out for seven seasons. We always did. And we know where we want to go with it. The three-year break that we just got from the last one works right into it. Because the last episode, he sold his book, and now we cut to three years later — the book blew up. It's a huge hit.

"Now he's back in the high life. He's having lunch with Neil Young, but he's got these bananaheads he's trying to take care of in his twelve-step group," the creator would add. "And it's a really interesting world. It's sort of a cross between Loudermilk and a Larry Sanders show. So I'm really looking forward to it, but we're gonna do it."

Loudermilk's Wild Path To Popularity

That kind of whirlwind success can be hard to fathom. However, it doesn't guarantee that the next season of Loudermilk will happen on Netflix. Farrelly is prepared to finish the story wherever an avenue presents itself. If anyone can recognize the winding road to getting a show on the air, it's this particular creative team. In the same interview, the creator pointed out that Loudermilk began life on The Audience Network. Once that partnership came to a close, it was time for the team to figure out how to press forward, and they've survived.

"It's just very rewarding," Farrelly recalled. "And in a lot of ways, I'm happy it happened this way. Because the great thing about the Audience Network, where we made it — which no longer exists — is they gave us freedom. They said, 'Go do whatever you want to do.' And we were able to create something special. I don't know if we could have done that if we were doing it at any other place. It would've handcuffed us."

People Really Love Loudermilk

(Photo: Netflix)

Now, with so much that has gone right for this interesting little comedy/drama, the question is how will Netflix approach the next season. Prime Video already stepped in to save this show once after The Audience Network cut it loose. Could they end up being a player again? Or will the red streaming brand capitalize on the newfound popularity of Farrelly's show and the increased profile? Things could go in a number of directions. But, it's clear that the demand is there and that's more than enough for the show's creator.

Netflix describes the strange comedy: "Loudermilk centers on Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with an extremely bad attitude about, well, everything. He is unapologetically uncensored, and manages to piss off everyone in his life. Although he has his drinking under control, Loudermilk discovers that when your life is a complete mess, getting clean is the easy part."

Do you think Loudermilk gets another season? Let us know in the comments down below!