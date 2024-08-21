Back to the Future, Beverly Hills Cop & Everything Else Leaving Netflix in September 2024

On Monday, Netflix sent out its monthly newsletter, revealing the complete list of movies and shows being added to the streamer’s roster over the course of September. As always, that letter also came with a bit of bad news, as Netflix also revealed the lineup of titles exiting its service throughout the month. This time around, there are a lot of big movies and shows set to make their way off the roster.
Netflix just recently revived the Beverly Hills Cop franchise with Eddie Murphy, and it got people interested in the original films once again. Unfortunately, those movies aren’t going to be on Netflix for long. Both of the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies are leaving Netflix’s lineup on September 3rd.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Netflix will also be losing quite a few popular shows in the month of September, including multiple titles from The CW. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, iZombie, and Jane the Virgin are all set to leave Netflix on September 5th. Later in the month, Netflix will also be losing shows like Great News, Good Witch, and How to Get Away With Murder.
What’s Leaving Netflix?
Here’s the complete list of titles exiting Netflix in the month of September:
Leaving 9/3/24
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Leaving 9/5/24
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Seasons 1-4
iZombie: Seasons 1-5
Jane The Virgin: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 9/8/24
Cuties
Leaving 9/19/24
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Leaving 9/24/24
A Walk to Remember
Leaving 9/27/24
Force of Nature
Great News: Seasons 1-2
Inheritance
Leaving 9/29/24
Good Witch: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 9/30/24
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Fat Liar
The Breakfast Club
Clerks
Conan the Barbarian
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Divergent
The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
Dumb and Dumber
Dune
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Hacksaw Ridge
Home
Hot Tub Time Machine
How to Get Away With Murder: Seasons 1-6
The Lego Movie
Léon: The Professional
Major League II
Mr Bean’s Holiday
Muriel’s Wedding
My Girl 2
Natural Born Killers
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Reality Bites
S.W.A.T.
Uncle Buck
Wild Things
The Wiz