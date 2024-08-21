Back to the Future, Beverly Hills Cop & Everything Else Leaving Netflix in September 2024

On Monday, Netflix sent out its monthly newsletter, revealing the complete list of movies and shows being added to the streamer’s roster over the course of September. As always, that letter also came with a bit of bad news, as Netflix also revealed the lineup of titles exiting its service throughout the month. This time around, there are a lot of big movies and shows set to make their way off the roster.

Netflix just recently revived the Beverly Hills Cop franchise with Eddie Murphy, and it got people interested in the original films once again. Unfortunately, those movies aren’t going to be on Netflix for long. Both of the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies are leaving Netflix’s lineup on September 3rd.

Netflix will also be losing quite a few popular shows in the month of September, including multiple titles from The CW. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, iZombie, and Jane the Virgin are all set to leave Netflix on September 5th. Later in the month, Netflix will also be losing shows like Great News, Good Witch, and How to Get Away With Murder.

What’s Leaving Netflix?

Here’s the complete list of titles exiting Netflix in the month of September:

Leaving 9/3/24

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Leaving 9/5/24

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Seasons 1-4

iZombie: Seasons 1-5

Jane The Virgin: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/8/24

Cuties

Leaving 9/19/24

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Leaving 9/24/24

A Walk to Remember

Leaving 9/27/24

Force of Nature

Great News: Seasons 1-2

Inheritance

Leaving 9/29/24

Good Witch: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 9/30/24

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Fat Liar

The Breakfast Club

Clerks

Conan the Barbarian

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

Divergent

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

Dumb and Dumber

Dune

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Hacksaw Ridge

Home

Hot Tub Time Machine

How to Get Away With Murder: Seasons 1-6

The Lego Movie

Léon: The Professional

Major League II

Mr Bean’s Holiday

Muriel’s Wedding

My Girl 2

Natural Born Killers

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Reality Bites

S.W.A.T.

Uncle Buck

Wild Things

The Wiz