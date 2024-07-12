Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 11th)

Another weekend is upon us, and Netflix has several new additions making their way to the lineup, giving subscribers plenty of options over the next couple of days. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F has been dominating the movie charts since the holiday last weekend, and it doesn’t look like another major film title is coming to knock that out down on the charts. The focus for this weekend is instead on TV, where a couple of Netflix originals look to get a lot of attention.

The weekend’s new offerings began on Thursday with the release of the third and final season of Vikings: Valhalla. This new batch of episodes brings the saga of Harald to a close, and completing the second series in the Vikings franchise.

On Friday, Netflix will be adding the complete first season of Exploding Kittens, the new original series based on the popular party card game.

Below, you can check out the full lineup of Netflix’s weekend arrivals.

Thursday, July 11th

Another Self: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

As they continue to explore their ancestral traumas, Ada, Sevgi, and Leyla face life-altering decisions amid new beginnings in coastal Ayvalık.

Vanished into the Night (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

A father, immersed in a difficult divorce process, embarks on a dangerous mission when his children disappear from their isolated country house.

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people.

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

Friday, July 12th

Blame the Game (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Pia invites her new boyfriend Jan to her regular game night, but the unannounced arrival of Pia’s ex raises the stakes for everyone.

The Champion (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

A hot-headed football star has it all until a fight gets him benched and assigned a new tutor: a reclusive academic who’ll teach him to face his fears.

Exploding Kittens — NETFLIX SERIES

Earth sucks, so God (Tom Ellis) gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch? He’s trapped in the body of a chubby house cat. As part of his rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers. And to top it off, Godcat’s next-door neighbor, who is also a cat, turns out to be none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist. The result is the ultimate fight between good versus evil…except, Godcat (Ellis) is distracted by a pigeon he saw in the yard and Devilcat (Sasheer Zamata) is busy napping on someone’s laptop.

Lobola Man (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Ace Ngubeni, a slick lobola negotiator, faces his toughest deal yet for a shy client – only to find the stakes are higher than cash.