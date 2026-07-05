Netflix Set to Lose 2 Huge AMC Horror Shows in Less Than a Month

Fans of two popular AMC TV shows have less than a month left before they lose two of the series. Netflix has become a great destination for fans of older TV shows who love to relive them, watch favorites, or even binge-watch them again. This means that Netflix, as well as a few other major streamers, keep these beloved shows alive long after they ended, or in some cases, after networks canceled them early. However, the biggest problem with streaming is that the services can also take these shows away. At the moment, two of the best AMC shows on Netflix will leave in August unless something happens at the last minute to save them.

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What’s on Netflix reported that several shows are leaving the streamer in August. These include the comedy series Home Improvement, the Netflix original series Better Than Us, and two extremely popular AMC shows. Every season of Fear the Walking Dead and A Discovery of Witches is leaving Netflix on August 19th.

What Will Happen to the AMC Shows After August?

Image Courtesy of AMC

There is some possible good news on the horizon. Netflix has been home to AMC shows for years, and this includes The Walking Dead franchise. According to the What’s on Netflix report, these two shows have a distinction that no other show leaving the service has. The site says that the AMC departures could change because “these could be renewed.” However, at the time of publication, they were set to expire from their current deals and leave the service in August.

Fear the Walking Dead has all eight seasons on Netflix right now. It is also joined there by every season of The Walking Dead, Walking Dead: Dead City, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. In fact, Daryl Dixon is getting its new season added to Netflix on July 19th. While it would make sense to keep the shows all on Netflix, the streamer doesn’t have World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, or The Ones Who Live, so losing Fear the Walking Dead wouldn’t be a surprise.

A Discovery of Witches is a different story. This was a Sky One series that was released on AMC’s streaming platforms in North America. There is nothing holding it to Netflix other than viewing numbers, so the streaming service will have to decide if the show gets high enough numbers to warrant the cost of licensing the show. While AMC might want to keep as many Walking Dead shows as possible, A Discovery of Witches is a standalone series in its own world with no other connections.

That said, leaving Netflix will not cause Fear the Walking Dead or A Discovery of Witches to disappear. While both shows are licensed to Netflix from AMC, they are not exclusive to Netflix, and they never have been. Both shows, as well as every series in The Walking Dead franchise, are available to stream on AMC+. While this is another subscription for viewers, at $7.99 a month, it does provide fans of the AMC catalog a chance to keep watching these shows even when sites like Netflix decide to drop them.

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