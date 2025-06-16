Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Teases Final Games of the Netflix Series

“If the world doesn’t change, the game doesn’t end.” That’s what the masked Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) told Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) in Squid Game season 2, when the winner of the 33rd Squid Game re-entered the competition to put an end to the deadly games once and for all.

As one of the last-surviving players going into the third and final season of the Netflix series, Player 456 has made it through games like Red Light, Green Light, Dalgona, Tug-of-War, Marbles, Glass Bridge, a Six-Legged Pentathlon, and Mingle — all of which are recapped in the new Squid Game season 3 trailer teasing the final games.

“I’m trying to put an end to it,” Gi-hun intones over footage of the final Squid Game, which returns to the playground where he won in 2020. Also glimpsed in the footage: the return of the motion-sensing Red Light, Green Light doll Young-hee for a game of Jump Rope with Cheol-su (the boy doll first seen in the season 2 finale), and a maze challenge where players are sorted onto either a red team or blue team based on gumballs dispensed from a gumball machine.

Season 3 “will focus on what Gi-hun can and will do after all his efforts fail,” series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Netflix’s Tudum, referring to the revolt that ended with the death of Gi-hun’s best friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) at the hands of Front Man — who went into the games undercover as Young-il.

“He is in utter despair after losing everything and watching all his efforts go in vain,” Hwang said. “The story then takes an interesting turn, questioning whether Gi-hun can overcome his shame and rise again to prove that values of humanity — like conscience and kindness — can exist in the arena.” As the Front Man told Gi-hun, the only way to stop the games is to change the world.

The trailer teases a face-to-face showdown between Gi-hun and Front Man, who asks, “Player 456, do you still have faith in people?”

The Squid Game season 3 cast includes Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho, Yim Si-wan as Myung-gi (Player 333), Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388), Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju (Player 120), Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik (Player 007), Kang Ae-sim as Geum-ja (Player 149), Jo Yuri as Jun-hee (Player 222), Lee David as Min-su (Player 125), Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu (Player 124), and Park Gyu-young as No-eul.

The final season premieres June 27 on Netflix.