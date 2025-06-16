TV Shows

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Teases Final Games of the Netflix Series

The final season of Squid Game comes down to these final games. 

“If the world doesn’t change, the game doesn’t end.” That’s what the masked Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) told Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) in Squid Game season 2, when the winner of the 33rd Squid Game re-entered the competition to put an end to the deadly games once and for all.

As one of the last-surviving players going into the third and final season of the Netflix series, Player 456 has made it through games like Red Light, Green Light, Dalgona, Tug-of-War, Marbles, Glass Bridge, a Six-Legged Pentathlon, and Mingle — all of which are recapped in the new Squid Game season 3 trailer teasing the final games.

“I’m trying to put an end to it,” Gi-hun intones over footage of the final Squid Game, which returns to the playground where he won in 2020. Also glimpsed in the footage: the return of the motion-sensing Red Light, Green Light doll Young-hee for a game of Jump Rope with Cheol-su (the boy doll first seen in the season 2 finale), and a maze challenge where players are sorted onto either a red team or blue team based on gumballs dispensed from a gumball machine.

Season 3 “will focus on what Gi-hun can and will do after all his efforts fail,” series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Netflix’s Tudum, referring to the revolt that ended with the death of Gi-hun’s best friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) at the hands of Front Man — who went into the games undercover as Young-il.

“He is in utter despair after losing everything and watching all his efforts go in vain,” Hwang said. “The story then takes an interesting turn, questioning whether Gi-hun can overcome his shame and rise again to prove that values of humanity — like conscience and kindness — can exist in the arena.” As the Front Man told Gi-hun, the only way to stop the games is to change the world.

The trailer teases a face-to-face showdown between Gi-hun and Front Man, who asks, “Player 456, do you still have faith in people?”

The Squid Game season 3 cast includes Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho, Yim Si-wan as Myung-gi (Player 333), Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388), Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju (Player 120), Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik (Player 007), Kang Ae-sim as Geum-ja (Player 149), Jo Yuri as Jun-hee (Player 222), Lee David as Min-su (Player 125), Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu (Player 124), and Park Gyu-young as No-eul.

The final season premieres June 27 on Netflix.

