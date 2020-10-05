Netflix's The Haunting Of Bly Manor Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖

Set to be released on Netflix later this week, the review embargo for Mike Flanagan's horror anthology The Haunting of Bly Manor has been lifted and things are looking good for the latest batch of episodes in the series! After 26 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the series officially has a fresh rating of 92%, just one point below 2018's The Haunting of Hill House which sits at 93% with 96 total reviews. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgley gave the series a 3 out of 5 in his fresh review, writing: "Honestly, the biggest knock against The Haunting of Bly Manor is that it has the unfortunate task of following The Haunting of Hill House. It's bound to leave most horror fans satisfied by the time it comes to a close."

Elsewhere in his review, Ridgley wrote: "Even in the face of its shortcomings, Bly Manor offers a lot to be excited about. Disguising a gothic romance as a supernatural horror project is a bold move that really pays off in the finale. The performances range from good to extraordinary, with T'Nia Miller and Amelia Eve proving themselves especially outstanding. There are even some legitimately terrifying moments hidden at the manor, involving both the living and the dead; similar to Hill House, there's one horrifying jump-scare towards the end of the show."

Drawing from the iconic supernatural stories of Henry James, the ensemble drama stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve, T'Nia Miler, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif. The series is executive produced by Intrepid Pictures’ Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, along with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

The first reviews are in for 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' - currently it's #Fresh at 92% on the #Tomatometer, with 25 reviews: https://t.co/WKsz7TBdS4 pic.twitter.com/O1ezy4O3iq — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 5, 2020

You can read the official synopsis for The Haunting of Bly Manor here:

"From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone."

The Haunting of Bly Manor will arrive on Netflix on October 9th.