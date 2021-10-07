Netflix’s The Witcher Geralt Grunt and Grumble Talking Plush Uses Henry Cavill’s Voice

As part of their Collector Con NYCC 2021 event, Walmart launched several products based on Netflix’s The Witcher series, but we’re betting that the 11-inch Grunt & Grumble Geralt “Talking” plush will be the star of the show. Indeed, the plush will “grunt, grumble and recite other quotes from the show” in Henry Cavill’s actual voice. Apparently, some quotes “may not be suitable for children”, which is even better. Maybe a Geralt F-bomb is too much to ask for, but here’s hoping.

Maybe a big hug is what grumpy Geralt really needs. If you want to find out, you can order The Witcher talking plush here at Walmart for $34.96 while they last – which probably won’t be long. The release date is set for December 19th – did somebody say the best Christmas gift ever? While you’re at it, you might want to check out the Netflix The Witcher action figures that McFarlane Toys released last week as well as the Geralt with Roach Pop Ride figure from Funko. Details on both can be found right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Witcher Season 2 debuts on Netflix on December 17th. The official description for the new season can be found below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.