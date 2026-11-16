New Garfield Revival Animated Series Confirms Release Date With First Look Trailer – Watch

Garfield is coming back to screens with a new 2D animated series hitting Paramount+ sooner than you think, and it has now confirmed its release date with its first trailer showing off the new revival in motion. Jim Davis’ Garfield comics franchise is still one of the most popular icons of all time, and has seen a number of different adaptations and iterations over the years. But this new animated series coming our way seems to be one of the most faithful to the original comics’ designs yet.

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Garfield is a new animated series coming to Paramount+ on December 11th, and returns the animated cat to his 2D roots with a slate of designs that look as close to Davis’ comics as fans could hope for after the franchise’s most recent CG animated outing unfortunately failed to meet expectations. But with this new take on the franchise reviving the TV series for a new era, you can check out the first look at the new Garfield below ahead of its streaming launch.

New Garfield Animated Series Comes to Paramount+ This December

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Garfield will be making its streaming debut with Paramount+ on December 11th. It has yet to confirm how many episodes is debut season will be running for, but all episodes will be launching with the streaming service at the same time. Paramount is going to be counting down to the premiere of the new animated series beginning on Monday, November 23rd with “I Hate Mondays,” a series of shorts featuring this new take on the icon releasing with the NickToons YouTube channel to give fans an idea of what to expect.

This new take on Garfield has been created by Dave H. Johnson and John Trabbic III for Nickelodeon Animation Studios with Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (of A Tribe Called Quest) composing the music. The new version of the famous feline will be voiced by Emmy award winning star Lamorne Morris (who was most recently seen in action with Spider-Noir), and thankfully this version of Garfield is communicating through his thoughts alone like the comics rather than openly speaking like seen with some adaptations.

What to Know for New Garfield Animated Series

Image Courtesy of Paramount+

Garfield‘s new animated outing will feature a stacked voice cast including Joe Brogie as Jon Arbuckle, co-creator Dave H. Johnson as Odie, Alex Cazares as Nermal, Michelle Ortiz as Arlene, Molly Bernard as Liz, Salli Saffioti as Jo/Mama, co-creator John Trabbic III as Floyd, Greg Beharrell as Paulie, Grey DeLisle as Mom/Granny, John DiMaggio as Victor, Major Attaway as Dhonathan, Sean Giambrone as Josh, and Brent Mukai as Roland. And Paramount+ teases how it’s all been updated for the modern era.

Garfield moves the titular cat and Jon to the big city, but makes sure to keep the icon’s “sarcasm, selfishness, and unapologetic laziness” from Jim Davis’ original comics as teased by the series’ press release. This first look trailer sees how he has adapted to newer technologies, but hopefully keeps the spirit intact without going too far in that direction for its stories.

We’ll see for ourselves soon enough, but how are you feeling about this new Garfield animated series so far? What do you think of this first look? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.