Unlike Garfield, Chris Pratt Does Not Like Lasagna

The Garfield Movie is mere weeks away from premiering in theaters in the U.S. where Chris Pratt steps into the role of the character based on Jim Davis' iconic comic strip. With decades of love and admiration for the cat, there's sure to be something for fans of all ages to enjoy about the new film. Some early reviews praise it as the "purrrfect adventure" and compliment Pratt for having a a "great and dynamic performance."

In promotion of the film, Pratt sat down with Comicbook's Chris Killian to discuss the fuzzy feline and his love of lasagna. However unlike the character he plays, Pratt doesn't care for the dish. No. In fact, I don't like lasagna I think it's kind of overrated," Pratt said, to which Killian agreed. "I don't like the vegetables they hide in there." Pratt interjected, "Then the long flat noodles and then the little white cheese ends up being cold and there's not enough sauce. I'm not a fan."

What is The Garfield Movie About?

The Garfield Movie follows the lazy and cynical orange tabby cat with a very strong appetite as he has an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, a scruffy street cat named Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson). Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic who draws him into a high-stakes heist.

The new movie comes a total of two decades after Bill Murray took on the voice of the iconic animated feline for the first time. Despite reviews, it went on to become a commercial sucess, grossing over $200 million. A sequel was produced just two years later, Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. Though fans have been vocally skeptical about Pratt voicing the beloved character, it has grossed over $200 million in the global box office ahead of its U.S. debut on May 24.

From director Mark Dindal (The Emperor's New Groove, Chicken Little) The Garfield Movie's star-studded voice cast also includes Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang. It comes from a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan and Mark Torgove (Raising Hope) and David Reynolds (Finding Nemo). Producers include John Cohen, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost, Namit Malhotra, and Crosby Clyse.