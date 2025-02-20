Everything Coming to Peacock in March 2025

March is still a week away, but Peacock has offered a glimpse into the future for subscribers. On Thursday, the streaming service released the full lineup of movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup in the month of March, and it’s filled with titles worth adding to your watchlists.

The biggest addition for Peacock next month is also one of the biggest movies from last year. Wicked, the record-breaking musical adaptation, was a massive hit at the box office after its November release and it’s now set to make its streaming debut in March.

Next month will also see Peacock’s ultra-popular reality series The Traitors wrap up its third season, following a lengthy run that began in January.

You can check out all of Peacock’s March additions below!

March 1st

300

The Art of Us

Baby, It’s Cold Inside

Belle

The Big Lebowski

Bleeding Steel

The Boss

The Breadwinner

A Bride For Christmas

Brokeback Mountain

Brooklyn

Call Jane

Come As You Are

The Croods

Dances With Wolves

Death Becomes Her

Den of Thieves

Dolittle

Drowning Mona

Emma

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

Fast Time At Ridgemont High

Flight 7500

The Flock

Fried Green Tomatoes

Funan

Gamer

Geostorm

The Gift of Peace

The Groomsmen

Hancock

Hanna

He Named Me Malala

Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul

Hunter Killer

The Hurt Locker

Identity Thief

The Impossible

In Bruges

Josie And The Pussycats

Just Go With

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

A Knight’s Tale

Land of the Lost

The Last Witch Hunter

The Lego Movie

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

A Lifelong Love

Little Rascals

Love and Basketball

Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance

Love On Ice

Love’s Portrait

Lucy

Madea’s Family Reunion

The Miracle Season

Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps

My Christmas Family Tree

My Gal Sunday

Outlander

Paul

Pulse

Red

Red 2

Red Shoes and The Seven Dwarfs

Redemption in Cherry Springs

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

Road to Christmas

Rush

Salt

Snakes on a Plane

Snow Bride

Sonic The Hedgehog

Spy

Still Mine

Suffragette

Thelma & Louise

The Theory Of Everything

Trolls

Trolls World Tour

Twenty Feet From Stardom

Two Turtle Doves

The Vanishing

Venus and Serena

The Vows We Keep

Wedding Planner Mystery

What To Expect When You’re Expecting

White House Down

With Love, Christmas

World’s Greatest Dad

Zero Dark Thirty

March 2nd

Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion (extended version)

The Royal We

March 3rd

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 4th

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 – Premiere (Oxygen)

President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress

March 5th

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

March 6th

Love After Lockup, Season 5 – New Episodes

The Traitors: UK, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes – 12 Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)

The Traitors, Season 3 Finale and Reunion (Peacock Original)

Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

March 7th

Hitpig! – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

A clever bounty-hunting pig must return a dancing elephant to a Las Vegas circus to collect $1 million. However, when the mission goes sideways, he soon realizes that no amount of money is worth losing his newfound friends.

Mother

Shuttle

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 8th

The Way Home, Season 3 – Finale (Hallmark)

March 9th

The Reluctant Royal

March 10th

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 – Premiere (Bravo)

Wicked: The Real Story

March 11th

Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 All Episodes (Oxygen)

Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

March 12th

Plane

March 13th

Long Bright River, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

LONG BRIGHT RIVER is a suspense thriller series that tells the story of Mickey (Amanda Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.

March 14th

Mystery Island: Winner Takes It All

Romulus, My Father

The Sacrament

Top Chef, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

March 16th

Royal-ish

Vengeance

Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 (Peacock Exclusive)

The Dutton family fights to defend their ranch and way of life from an Indian reservation and land developers. Medical issues and family secrets put a strain on the Duttons, and political aspirations and outside partnerships threaten their future.

March 19th

The Invisible Man (2020)

Opry 100: A Live Celebration

March 20th

Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo With Jane Goodall

March 21st

Filth

Hammer of the Gods

The Right Kind of Wrong

Wicked – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

WICKED, one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, arrives on your screen as a generation-defining cinematic sensation. The untold story of the witches of Oz, WICKED stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet at Shiz University and forge an unlikely friendship – before their lives take different paths following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Their extraordinary adventures will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. Wicked is an immersive, cultural celebration you’ll want to experience over and over again!

Wicked – Sing-Along Alternate Feature-Length Version – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Rejoicify, it’s your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing-along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey.

March 22nd

Happy’s Place, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

March 23rd

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love

Minions: The Rise of Gru

March 24th

When Calls The Heart, Season 12 – Finale (Hallmark)

Married to Medicine, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 26th

Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

The Irrational, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

March 28th

Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 30th

Brian And Charles

Gigi & Nate

Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act

Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 – Finale (CNBC)

March 31st

Black Butterfly

Dragon Blade

The Forbidden Kingdom

Hacksaw Ridge

The Last Exorcism

No Escape

Robin Hood (2018)