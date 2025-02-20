Everything Coming to Peacock in March 2025

March is still a week away, but Peacock has offered a glimpse into the future for subscribers. On Thursday, the streaming service released the full lineup of movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup in the month of March, and it’s filled with titles worth adding to your watchlists.
The biggest addition for Peacock next month is also one of the biggest movies from last year. Wicked, the record-breaking musical adaptation, was a massive hit at the box office after its November release and it’s now set to make its streaming debut in March.
Next month will also see Peacock’s ultra-popular reality series The Traitors wrap up its third season, following a lengthy run that began in January.
You can check out all of Peacock’s March additions below!
March 1st
300
The Art of Us
Baby, It’s Cold Inside
Belle
The Big Lebowski
Bleeding Steel
The Boss
The Breadwinner
A Bride For Christmas
Brokeback Mountain
Brooklyn
Call Jane
Come As You Are
The Croods
Dances With Wolves
Death Becomes Her
Den of Thieves
Dolittle
Drowning Mona
Emma
The Equalizer
The Equalizer 2
Fast Time At Ridgemont High
Flight 7500
The Flock
Fried Green Tomatoes
Funan
Gamer
Geostorm
The Gift of Peace
The Groomsmen
Hancock
Hanna
He Named Me Malala
Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul
Hunter Killer
The Hurt Locker
Identity Thief
The Impossible
In Bruges
Josie And The Pussycats
Just Go With
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
A Knight’s Tale
Land of the Lost
The Last Witch Hunter
The Lego Movie
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
A Lifelong Love
Little Rascals
Love and Basketball
Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance
Love On Ice
Love’s Portrait
Lucy
Madea’s Family Reunion
The Miracle Season
Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps
My Christmas Family Tree
My Gal Sunday
Outlander
Paul
Pulse
Red
Red 2
Red Shoes and The Seven Dwarfs
Redemption in Cherry Springs
Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone
Road to Christmas
Rush
Salt
Snakes on a Plane
Snow Bride
Sonic The Hedgehog
Spy
Still Mine
Suffragette
Thelma & Louise
The Theory Of Everything
Trolls
Trolls World Tour
Twenty Feet From Stardom
Two Turtle Doves
The Vanishing
Venus and Serena
The Vows We Keep
Wedding Planner Mystery
What To Expect When You’re Expecting
White House Down
With Love, Christmas
World’s Greatest Dad
Zero Dark Thirty
March 2nd
Jurassic World: Dominion
Jurassic World: Dominion (extended version)
The Royal We
March 3rd
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 4th
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 – Premiere (Oxygen)
President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress
March 5th
Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
March 6th
Love After Lockup, Season 5 – New Episodes
The Traitors: UK, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes – 12 Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)
The Traitors, Season 3 Finale and Reunion (Peacock Original)
Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.
March 7th
Hitpig! – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
A clever bounty-hunting pig must return a dancing elephant to a Las Vegas circus to collect $1 million. However, when the mission goes sideways, he soon realizes that no amount of money is worth losing his newfound friends.
Mother
Shuttle
Southern Hospitality, Season 3 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 8th
The Way Home, Season 3 – Finale (Hallmark)
March 9th
The Reluctant Royal
March 10th
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 – Premiere (Bravo)
Wicked: The Real Story
March 11th
Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 All Episodes (Oxygen)
Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
March 12th
Plane
March 13th
Long Bright River, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
LONG BRIGHT RIVER is a suspense thriller series that tells the story of Mickey (Amanda Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.
March 14th
Mystery Island: Winner Takes It All
Romulus, My Father
The Sacrament
Top Chef, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
March 16th
Royal-ish
Vengeance
Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 (Peacock Exclusive)
The Dutton family fights to defend their ranch and way of life from an Indian reservation and land developers. Medical issues and family secrets put a strain on the Duttons, and political aspirations and outside partnerships threaten their future.
March 19th
The Invisible Man (2020)
Opry 100: A Live Celebration
March 20th
Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo With Jane Goodall
March 21st
Filth
Hammer of the Gods
The Right Kind of Wrong
Wicked – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
WICKED, one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, arrives on your screen as a generation-defining cinematic sensation. The untold story of the witches of Oz, WICKED stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet at Shiz University and forge an unlikely friendship – before their lives take different paths following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Their extraordinary adventures will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. Wicked is an immersive, cultural celebration you’ll want to experience over and over again!
Wicked – Sing-Along Alternate Feature-Length Version – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Rejoicify, it’s your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing-along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey.
March 22nd
Happy’s Place, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
March 23rd
Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love
Minions: The Rise of Gru
March 24th
When Calls The Heart, Season 12 – Finale (Hallmark)
Married to Medicine, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 26th
Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
The Irrational, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
March 28th
Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 30th
Brian And Charles
Gigi & Nate
Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act
Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 – Finale (CNBC)
March 31st
Black Butterfly
Dragon Blade
The Forbidden Kingdom
Hacksaw Ridge
The Last Exorcism
No Escape
Robin Hood (2018)