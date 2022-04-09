New Season of Hit AMC Series Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The new season of the hit AMC crime drama Better Call Saul won’t premiere its first two episodes until later this month but the first reviews for the series are already out and right now it has a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As of this writing there are only nine reviews for the series but they’re all positive and that means it has the 100% score on the review aggregator. This is pretty in line for hte show which has only risen in terms of critical acclaim since its first season, which started at a not-to-be-sneezed-at 97% rating. Season two of the series also holds a 97% rating while season three managed to jump up to 98%. The show’s fourth and fifth season have both held onto a near-perfect 99% rating on the site.

In their review, IndieWire gave the series’ new season an A rating, writing: “With 50 episodes in its memory and 13 more to go, this is a meticulous closing stretch of the journey, astonishingly short on false moves so far.” SlashFilm also praised the series, mourning the loss of the series as it concludes but adding: “It’s already abundantly clear that the series is going to stick the landing, and conclude in a manner that will firmly ensconce ‘Better Call Saul’ in the pantheon of all-time-great TV.” Finally, Paste Magazine awarded the series a 9 out of 10, saying “It’s the privilege of watching a series as well written, well made, and well acted as Better Call Saul that is the real takeaway here, and the work that went into making it possible is likely to be the show’s legacy.”

AMC’s official synopsis for the sixth season of the show reads as follows: “Better Call Saul‘s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

Better Call Saul‘s sixth season will be a super-sized 13-episode season, the biggest yet for the series, bringing the show’s total episode count to just one more than . The first two episodes of the series will premiere on April 18 and run through May. The final six episodes will start in July and run through August.