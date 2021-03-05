Nickelodeon Fans Are Freaking Out About Paramount+

Nickelodeon fans are pumped up about the debut of Paramount+ today. These beloved shows have been around in a number of spaces over the years, but it is nice to have them all together for consumption. Avatar: The Last Airbender, Spongebob, Rugrats and more are all under the same roof. Newer titles are also along for the ride in The Dude Perfect Show, Henry Danger and Peppa Pig. There’s a lot of fun to be had with all these titles and fans are discovering parts of their childhood that had been gathering dust over the last decade or so? Have you been looking around for As Told by Ginger or Rocket Power? Well, now you have somewhere to go and get down with all that nostalgia. The tribute posts and wild bursts of fan art have been wonderful to see, and hopefully it continues.

best way to spend the day? watching all of your favorite Nick shows, streaming now on @ParamountPlus 💙 https://t.co/uIZ2OIOMyA pic.twitter.com/EJEHX7cpBN — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 4, 2021

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS said during the press release announcing the service. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

How excited are you for Paramount+? Let us know down in the comments!