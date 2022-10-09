Official Wednesday Trailer Released by Netflix, Christina Ricci Role Revealed

Straight from New York Comic Con, Netflix has released the full trailer for Wednesday, their upcoming Addams Family reboot series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Plenty of new footage is revealed in the full trailer but two major confirmations are also shown off with confirmation of two highly anticipated characters. First is the actual reveal of who will be playing Uncle Fester in the series with Portlandia star Fred Armisen taking on the part, second is the reveal of Christina Ricci's role in the film, playing Nevermore Academy instructor Marilyn Thornhill. Check out the trailer below!

Ever since it was confirmed that Ricci, who played the part of Wednesday Addams in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed movies in the 1990s, fans have been wondering what her role in the series would be. Now that Ricci's part has been confirmed, she appears to be playing a teacher at Wednesday's new school, the cat is officially out of the bag. For Ortega though, playing the part of Wednesday Addams was already nerve-wracking but then performing in front of Ricci made it even worse.

"I felt like I was genuinely having a panic attack when I was told," Ortega previously revealed to Empire Magazine. "I was terrified. She's a really cool lady. I was fine meeting her, but the first time we did a scene together and she had to see me done up the way she was done up 30 years ago, it was nerve-racking."

Netflix describes Wednesday as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Ortega (Scream) leads a cast that includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991's The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

All eight episodes of Wednesday are streaming November 23 on Netflix.