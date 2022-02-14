Nathan Lane Returning for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Nathan Lane is back in the building for Season 2 of Hulu Original whodunnit Only Murders in the Building. Lane recurred as Arconia resident and shady podcast sponsor Teddy Dimas in the acclaimed first season about the suspicious death of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi). In the second season, true-crime buffs Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) unravel another criminal conspiracy after the cliffhanger that ended October’s season finale “Open and Shut.” (Warning: there are spoilers for Lane’s character below.)

“I come back. I can’t tell you how but I do come back,” The Gilded Age star confirmed with Deadline. “[Teddy] did not commit the murder but they were grave robbing. He comes back in an interesting way and there’s a big surprise.”

After the revelations about Teddy and his son Theo (James Caverly) in Season 1, Lane returns to wrap up some loose threads.

“I’m in L.A. shooting a film now but I shot a couple of episodes before I left and I’m supposed to do a couple more when I get back to finish that particular storyline,” Lane added. “It’s such a joy to be on the show with Marty and Steve and Selena Gomez who is so lovely. They’re also attracting some great guest stars. It’s run by John Hoffman, who is such a great guy. I’m really happy to see all the success they’re having with the series.”

Previously announced guest stars for Season 2 include Oscar and Emmy winner Shirley MacLaine (Terms of Endearment, Downton Abbey), comedian Amy Schumer (Trainwreck, Inside Amy Schumer), and Michael Rapaport (My Name Is Earl, Prison Break).

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

The first ten episodes of Only Murders in the Building are now streaming on Hulu.