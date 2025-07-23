Hulu’s Best Series Gets a Return Date (and It’s Sooner Than Expected)

Hulu is headed back to the Arconia for another murder mystery that’s as thrilling as it is hilarious. The streamer announced that its Emmy-winning hit series Only Murders in the Building will be back for Season 5 on Tuesday, September 9th. The first three episodes of the season will debut on the premiere date, with new episodes releasing weekly afterwards. Not only is Only Murders in the Building returning to the platform sooner than expected, but a new cast of A-lister guest stars will be joining Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as they investigate this season’s killer case.

Martin, Short, and Gomez all reprise their roles as the misfit residents of the storied Arconia, a fictional version of the historic Belnord apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, who find themselves both solving murders and hosting a popular true-crime podcast while doing so. Since its debut in 2021, Only Murders in the Building has been lauded for expertly blending laugh-out-loud humor with gripping mysteries in service of an intergenerational cast that has only grown more star-studded as the series has continued.

Only Murders Teases a Darker, Seedier Side of New York in Season 5

After last season brought Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to the glitz and glamor of Hollywood as their podcast was adapted into a film, the trio appears to be firmly back in New York for Season 5. The new season will pick up right where the previous season left off — after the trio discovers their doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca) dead in the Arconia’s fountain. Hulu’s official description for the season reads:

“After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

Michael Cyril Creighton, Richard Kind, and Nathan Lane are also back in their respective roles as various eccentric residents of the Arconia. Three-time Academy Award winner and Short’s real-life squeeze Meryl Streep will also recur as actor Loretta Durkin. Da’Vine Joy Randolph will return as no-nonsense Detective Donna Williams.

The pressure is on for Only Murders in the Building to maintain its reputation for enjoyable mysteries that keep its devoted audience guessing until the very end. We’re happy to hear the series will be bringing in a New York crime institution — the mob — to ground the series back in its original setting and present a fresh sense of danger to the crime series.

Helping assuage any further fears about the series going stale is the impressive lineup of guest stars Only Murders in the Building has assembled for Season 5. Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, and Jermaine Fowler are all set to appear on the series.

The first four seasons of Only Murders in the Building are currently available to stream on Hulu. Season 5 premieres on September 9th with three episodes.