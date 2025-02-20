Fan-Favorite AEW Star Earns Shot at International Championship

On next week’s AEW Dynamite, Konosuke Takeshita will defend the International Championship against fan-favorite wrestler Orange Cassidy.

Cassidy returned from a significant absence that kept him off television for over a month. While that doesn’t seem like a long time, Cassidy is a Dynamite staple, so not having him on television every week is quite weird. He last faced Adam Page at AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

On tonight’s episode, he battled Roderick Strong to earn the opportunity. If he can beat Takeshita and become a record-setting three-time AEW International Champion, he will face Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution in two weeks. Following his win, Tony Schiavone attempted to get a word with Cassidy but they were interrupted by Callis and company. While Takeshita, Mark Davis, and Fletcher beat up Cassidy, Omega made the save but was halted by the group.

Cassidy first won the championship under its former name the All-Atlantic Championship by defeating PAC. It’s had several name changes since, but his reign remains the longest of all 10 champions. His second reign began in 2023 and lasted until Revolution 2024 when he was, ironically, defeated by Strong.

AEW Revolution: The Card So Far

AEW’s staple Revolution pay-per-view helms from the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California on March 9th. Several matches have been made official for the show. MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page — who just had a picture-perfect promo battle on Dynamite — will finally face off. Page is exhibiting traits of himself pre-Swerve Strickland, adding another interesting layer to the feud.

Additionally, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher will have their fourth match against each other. Ospreay is 2-1 against “The ProtoStar.” Omega and Ospreay defeated The Don Callis Family at Grand Slam Australia, prompting the singles matches.

Cope (formerly Adam Copeland) is challenging AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the title, hoping to take AEW back for good. This Moxley/Death Riders story is dragging on a bit long now, with no end. Hopefully things take an interesting turn with this match.

It’s hard to imagine that “Timeless” Toni Storm — now a four-time AEW Women’s Champion — won’t have a match on the card. Especially because things with Mariah May appear far from over. Additionally, Momo Watanabe challenged Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship, so that’ll probably be made official soon.

