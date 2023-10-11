Orphan Black: Echoes Trailer Release Date Confirmed

The first trailer for Orphan Black: Echoes is officially on the way. On Wednesday, following a recent string of teases on social media, the official Orphan Black Twitter account confirmed that the first trailer for Orphan Black: Echoes will be released very soon. More specifically, the trailer will presumably be released on Thursday following AMC's panel at New York Comic-Con, which is confirmed to be bringing Orphan Black: Echoes and a number of other shows.

Orphan Black: Echoes, which was first announced to be in development in 2019, is set to be a spinoff of Orphan Black, which aired on BBC America and Space from 2013 through 2017 and quickly became a cult classic. While the show is confirmed to be set in a different time period from its flagship series, we do know that it will provide the same flavor of feminist sci-fi.

What Is Orphan Black: Echoes About?



Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Krysten Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world. Anna Fishko will serve as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director. The series also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, and Avon Jogia.

"I also appreciate that it's an existing franchise," Ritter previously said of working on the show. "There's so much TV; it's so hard to launch new shows, and this is a cool opportunity to do this next installation in the franchise. It's wildly different. There are going to be Easter eggs, but it's really a completely new story, new everything. But the first one was so good; it's a really interesting, cool world to walk into."

Will There Be Other Orphan Black Spinoffs?

Earlier this year, Boat Rocker Studios president of kids and family Jon Rutherford teased what fans can expect from Echoes, and also revealed that it is "100% our goal" to create even more spinoff series, especially if the first spinoff proves successful.

"We see this as a first instalment in the new universe and AMC shares our vision," Rutherford explained. "It has a lot of experience in this area with franchises like The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad."

"There has always been strong interest in going back into the Orphan Black universe on both sides [AMC and Boat Rocker], but it was about finding the right creative dynamic to take the franchise forward," Rutherford said elsewhere in the interview. "There are several different paths it could have gone down, but Anna's solution is the perfect starting point to continue the story."

Are you excited for the first trailer for Orphan Black: Echoes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Orphan Black: Echoes is set to debut at some point in 2023 on AMC.