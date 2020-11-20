Oscars 2021: Misha Collins Cameo Has Supernatural Fans Shook
The 93rd Academy Awards are officially underway, and it was promised that the event would truly be unlike any other. Between the circumstances of the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic and the history-making nature of some of the nominees and winners, it was assumed that there would be a lot of firsts from the event. For some eagle-eyed viewers — particularly, fans of The CW's Supernatural — the first hour of the night brought an unexpected detail. Midway through the event, Castiel actor Misha Collins was spotted on camera, sitting at a table with the cast and crew of nominated film Sound of Metal. Collins, as it turns out, is close friends with Sound of Metal director and co-writer Darius Marder, and even received a special thanks in the film's credits.
MISHA COLLINS IS AT THE OSCARS?????? pic.twitter.com/Rtz0EbBWOw— Sarah Laudenbach (@SarahLaudenbach) April 26, 2021
Like the Mishapocalypse of yesteryear, the blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance of Collins at the Oscars quickly lit the Internet ablaze, with the actor's name quickly becoming one of the main trending topics on Twitter. Here are just a few of those reactions.
THATS MISHA OMG ITS MISHA OMG OMG OMG!! MISHA COLLINS AND STEVEN YEUN ARE IN THE SAME ROOM MY HEART CANT TAKE IT 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/qOsTc1mBUA— Laura Rose (@LauraRose92) April 26, 2021
misha collins is at the oscars to make destiel canon for the 476th time— jaise 🍄 dr. meg’s wife guy (@crybabytozier) April 26, 2021
ITS #OSCARS AND MISHA COLLINS IS TRENDING 13 JUST BECAUSE HES THERE HE ISNT EVEN NOMINATED YALL WE'RE INSANE pic.twitter.com/1w0ZmZcr4A— Queen Shay💙💚 Heller Friend and TRHFP CEO (@FaceMcnerd) April 26, 2021
MISHA IS AT THE OSCARS WITH DARIUS IM SCREAMING #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tIVjfFhThv— ham ♡ | sam wilson loml (@hamdeansandwich) April 26, 2021
Misha: *is at the Oscars*
Stan twt: *cracks knuckles* Time to trend pic.twitter.com/J2J9qfdqKF— 💙Jaime💚 || I Was A Clown || Omitted (@cloudy_cas) April 26, 2021
EVERYONE SHUT UP AND LOOK AT MISHA pic.twitter.com/33UBtvMUpE— CJ the DJ✨| misha love bot (@DEANHUGGER) April 26, 2021
Darius taking misha, his best friend to the #Oscars is SO CUTE. I wanna cry. I love these besties pic.twitter.com/mQao4NkBOD— niamh👽 (@lovejenneel) April 26, 2021
NO BECAUSE MISHA IS AT THE OSCARS SUPPORTING DARIUS I CANNOT STOP CRYING pic.twitter.com/3u0vzkglp3— queer!cas enthusiast (@rhdscllns) April 26, 2021
i think its finally sunk in that misha collins???? is at the oscars?????? is this what the mishapocalyse truly predicted #oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/eg6frFsMe5— homosexula (@irlcryptidz) April 26, 2021
turning on the tv and seeing misha collins at the oscars pic.twitter.com/Eb6hZBowkU— anna (@gaIlaghcr) April 26, 2021