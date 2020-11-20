Oscars 2021: Misha Collins Cameo Has Supernatural Fans Shook

By Jenna Anderson

The 93rd Academy Awards are officially underway, and it was promised that the event would truly be unlike any other. Between the circumstances of the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic and the history-making nature of some of the nominees and winners, it was assumed that there would be a lot of firsts from the event. For some eagle-eyed viewers — particularly, fans of The CW's Supernatural — the first hour of the night brought an unexpected detail. Midway through the event, Castiel actor Misha Collins was spotted on camera, sitting at a table with the cast and crew of nominated film Sound of Metal. Collins, as it turns out, is close friends with Sound of Metal director and co-writer Darius Marder, and even received a special thanks in the film's credits.

Like the Mishapocalypse of yesteryear, the blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance of Collins at the Oscars quickly lit the Internet ablaze, with the actor's name quickly becoming one of the main trending topics on Twitter. Here are just a few of those reactions.

