HBO Max Announces March Premiere for New Taika Waititi Comedy Series

HBO Max is heading out to the high seas for its latest adventure, a pirate comedy called Our Flag Means Death. Executive produced by Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit‘s Taika Waititi, Our Flag Means Death follows a pirate who is a little too nice for his chosen profession. On Wednesday, HBO Max pulled back the curtain on the new series, unveiling its first full trailer (following the release of a teaser trailer last month) and official release date.

The trailer offers a look at plenty of the action and humor that will be featured in Our Flag Means Death, including footage of Waititi as the infamous pirate Blackbeard. The series will debut on HBO Max on March 3rd. You can take a look at the trailer below!

This new series is following a unique release strategy, rolling out all 10 of its Season 1 episodes in the month of March. Three episodes will be released on March 3rd, followed by another three on March 10th, two on March 17th, and the final two on March 24th.

Our Flag Means Death is based loosely on the adventures of Stede Bonnet, who will be played by Darby. Bonnet is a farmer and child of wealth who goes through a bit of a mid-life crisis. He ends up running from the farm to captain a pirate ship called the Revenge. Of course, Bonnet doesn’t know the first thing about what it means to lead a life of crime on the open seas, so the comedy of the series will likely come from those adjustments. In real history, Bonnet sailed along the Eastern United States captured other sailing vessels.

David Jenkins serves as the showrunner for Our Flag Means Death, executive producing alongside Waititi, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halstead. Waititi will also direct the show’s first episode.

“They are like an old married couple in certain ways,” Jenkins told EW, speaking about the relationship between Darby and Waititi. “If a scene isn’t quite working, Taika will be able to grumble about Rhys, and vice versa, in the way that only friends can. And then when it is popping, they know how to get the best out of each other. There’s a generosity and a real sweetness between them that you wouldn’t get if you weren’t using those two friends.”

