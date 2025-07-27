Incredibly Popular Fantasy Series Confirms Surprising Prequel Release News

Starz brought two of its biggest titles to San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, including Outlander and its upcoming prequel, Outlander: Blood of my Blood. Following the successful Outlander panel, which celebrated the show’s upcoming final season, the cast and executive producers of Outlander: Blood of my Blood took the stage. It was during the show’s panel that executive producer Matthew B. Roberts revealed a big update on the prequel’s release format.

As revealed at Comic-Con, Outlander: Blood of my Blood will now air the first two episodes, instead of just one, on its Friday, August 8th premiere date. As if that wasn’t enough to get fans excited, though, Starz unveiled two clips from the prequel series.

The first clip released during the panel features Brian Fraser (played by Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (played by Harriet Slater), who are the parents of Jamie Fraser from Outlander. In the clip, which is featured below, Brian and Ellen meet in secret, without a chaperone, with Ellen meaning to say goodbye to Brian. However, Brian manages to convince her to say, “even if just for a moment.” He suggests they use the bridge as their chaperone, as he promises to stay on one side and Ellen on the other. The duo goes on to reveal their names to one another, with Ellen learning of Brian’s surname and bastard status — something she dubs “unfortunate.”

The second clip, shown below, features Julia Moriston (played by Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (played by Jeremy Irvine), the parents of Claire Randall from Outlander. The duo can be seen driving as they escape to the Scottish Highlands, when Julia notes that “Claire would love all this. Some spectacular hedgerows back there, full of wild raspberries. I told her we’d go picking when I got home.” As they continue on their drive, Henry notes that he’s concerned about Claire, while Julia insists she’ll be fine for a couple of weeks with dear Uncle Lamb.

Outlander: Blood of my Blood is the prequel series to the Starz hit series, Outlander. The original series is based on the best-selling book series by novelist Diana Gabaldon. The series currently consists of nine books but is expected to conclude with a tenth book titled, A Blessing for a Warrior Going Out, which has not yet been published. That book is meant to serve the ending of Claire and Jamie’s story within the Outlander universe crafted by Gabaldon. While Outlander: Blood of my Blood is not based on any specific book penned by the author, Gabaldon is serving as a consulting producer on the prequel series. She’s also expected to write on some of the episodes for the prequel show.

The episode count for Season 1 of Outlander: Blood of my Blood is expected to be ten hour-long episodes. The series stars Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Jamie Roy, and Harriet Slater. Fans can check out the first two episodes when they premiere on August 8th. Until then, fans can check out the first seven episodes of Outlander now. The series is streaming on Starz, as well as on Netflix. For those eager to delve further into the world of Outlander, Gabaldon’s best-selling series is available wherever books are sold.