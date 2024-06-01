Outlander: Premiere Date for Season 7 Return Set by Starz

It's been almost a year since the first half of Outlander's seventh season debuted on Starz, and the wait for the second half is almost over. Starz has revealed (via Variety) that the final eight episodes of Outlander Season 7 will debut on November 22nd. Fans will be able to catch new episodes each week starting at midnight ET on Fridays via the Starz app and on Starz streaming and on-demand platforms ahead of the series' linear premiere at 8/7c.

According to Starz, "Coming off of the first half of Outlander Season 7, viewers find Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire's marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and the Frasers find their way back to each other?"

Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, along with newcomers Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter. Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan executive produce. Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Outlander to End With Season 8

While the second half of Outlander's Season 7th is coming in November, production is underway on the series' eighth season as well. Starz previously announced that Season 8 will be the series' last — and a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood — is on the way.

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain," Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer, shared in a statement. "The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser's marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire's TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans."

Season 7 of Outlander returns November 22nd on Starz.