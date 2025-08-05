Ozzy Osbourne’s Cause of Death at Age 76 Revealed

Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has been revealed. Ozzy Osbourne is one of the most legendary rockstars out there. His music and legacy is largely unrivaled, as he curated a heavy metal persona that granted him the moniker of “Prince of Darkness.” From biting the head off of a bat to being put into the WWE Hall of Fame, there’s not many artists with his history and that made his loss all the more tragic. Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July at age 76, shocking the world. It was well documented that Ozzy had a variety of health issues, but he had just performed his final show weeks prior to his death, so it felt somewhat sudden.

With that said, Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death has been revealed via new reports from The Sun and The New York Times. Per Ozzy Osbourne’s death certificate, submitted by his daughter Aimee Osbourne, the Black Sabbath singer officially died from cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson’s disease. It’s unclear if he passed away in his sleep or if he was awake when he died. At the time of his death, his family released the following statement:

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” said the joint statement. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

The singer had undergone a variety of surgeries and hospital visits over the last few years since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s. According to The New York Post, Ozzy Osbourne was buried on a small island on a lake connected to his home. It was Osbourne’s request that his final resting place be at his own home.

In the weeks since Ozzy Osbourne died, fans have been paying tribute to the artist in a variety of ways. Many have remembered his iconic performances on stage, but also in other productions such as Double Fine’s heavy metal action adventure video game Brutal Legend, which was made free to keep for a few hours following his death. Ozzy’s death has also caused some to reflect on how there aren’t that many great artists that can really fill the big void that some of these older artists are leaving and we are witnessing the end of an era.