Amazon's Paper Girls Series Loses Co-Showrunner

Stephany Folsom is no longer helping lead the writer's room for Paper Girls. Late Saturday night, reports surfaced suggesting the scribe had left the Amazon series, which has already started to shoot photography. Folsom created the television alongside Christopher C. Roger, who will now become the sole showrunner on the project.

Folsom boarded Paper Girls after working on Toy Story 4, and it was her scripts that lead Amazon to order the show straight-to-series. The report comes from Deadline, which suggests production on the show won't be impacted. The report also says it was Amazon Studios and Legendary TV that "opted to part ways with Folsom."

"As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in Paper Girls, we couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life,” said Folsom when the series was first announced. “This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material, but to make Paper Girls unlike anything else currently on TV."

Based on the Image Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, Amazon's official description for the show can be found below.

"While out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past and the future, they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.”

The show has cast Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, and Fina Strazza as the eponymous group. Ali Wong has also been cast in a major role in the series.

Amazon has not set a premiere window for Paper Girls on their streaming service.