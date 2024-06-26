Tulsa King Season 2 Teaser Trailer Starring Sylvester Stallone Released by Paramount+

Tulsa King just showed off Season 2 of the Sylvester Stallone drama. CBS is getting Tulsa King broadcasting on TV this year after the first episodes absolutely sizzled on Paramount+. Sunday September 15 will play host to Season 2 with Sylvester Stallone. If there's one thing CBS's audiences have established, it's that they like a familiar face thrust into a new situation. Luckily for all those people watching at home, Tulsa King is quite literally that! Dwight "The General" Manfredi's had a wild couple of years. He settles in Oklahoma and tries to establish his own dominance in the city as a mafioso. Trouble seems to follow him everywhere he goes and that's no exception in Season 2. Check out the teaser down below for more!

With the big move to CBS this season, the network is teasing some explosive developments: "In season two, Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they're not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York."

What's Tulsa King About?

(Photo: Tulsa King returns this fall on CBS & Paramount+ - Paramount+)

Paramount+ gives you the lay of the land: "Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."

