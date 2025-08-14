Peacemaker Season 2’s Unhinged Red Band Trailer Reveals Big Superman Connection

Warning: Spoilers for James Gunn’s Superman follow. The new red band trailer for DC Studios’ Peacemaker season 2 showcases the next adventure of John Cena’s Christopher Smith, with the trailer also establishing a major connection between the show and James Gunn’s introductory DCU movie Superman.

The trailer includes a scene of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) emphatically stating that “We need to find Peacemaker. And like Lex Luthor, he’s in possession of some kind of dimension portal”. With this one line, Peacemaker season 2 establishes a direct link to the pocket universe created by Lex Luthor (Nichols Hoult) seen in Superman. Logged in YouTube users can view the new Peacemaker trailer here (it’s understandably age restricted for violence, language, and nudity, which gives you some indication of the tone of the show).

The pocket universe is introduced an interdimensional prison in which Lex Luthor houses his most sworn enemies. After Luthor manages to sway public opinion against Superman (David Corenswet) by unveiling a message from Kal-El’s Kryptonian parents revealing he was sent to conquer Earth, Luthor gets the approval from the U.S. government to imprison and interrogate the Man of Steel in the pocket universe. Superman manages to escape the pocket universe, but Luthor’s efforts to re-capture Superman create a rift in the pocket universe’s portal, causing it split open uncontrollably through the streets of Metropolis.

Fortunately, Superman manages to stop Luthor’s plot with Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) shutting the doorway to the pocket universe. However, given the significant destruction that the pocket universe’s rift caused, it makes sense that Rick Flag Sr. and the U.S. government would be extremely wary of Peacemaker having his own key to open doorways in the multiverse. This not only sets up Peacemaker season 2 as a rather direct continuation of Superman‘s plot line, but also builds upon the role of the multiverse in the story.

Peacemaker season 1 served as a spin-off of Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad, with both the movie and the show taking place in the DCEU. With Peacemaker season 2 occupying the new DCU, the show’s second season is set to be quite multiverse-centered story, with an alternate Peacemaker already seen in the show’s first trailer, and the trailer referencing the existence of alternate realities. Peacemaker season 2 will also reportedly address the Justice League’s cameo in season 1, with the show explaining how and why that element is canon only to the DCEU and the not DCU.

Peacemaker season 2’s multiverse-traveling fun doesn’t stop there either, with the show reportedly set to establish that a minimum of 100 parallel DC universes co-exist, including one such universe populated by giant spiders with human skulls for heads (as seen in the first trailer). Additionally, Gunn has also teased a plethora of cameos for Peacemaker season 2, and the direct link the show’s red band trailer establishes to Superman makes it a good bet that the Last Son of Krypton could be flying in to prevent another pocket universe from cause another rift in reality.

While Superman‘s use of Lex Luthor’s pocket universe kept that plot element relatively centralized within the movie’s story, it is clear that Peacemaker season 2 will throw open doors to other realities much more gleefully than Superman did. What that means for the DCU’s upcoming future is open to endless speculation. Nonetheless, Peacemaker season 2 sharing a plot element with Superman in the role of pocket universes could indicate that it could be a fairly significant element of the DCU as it moves ahead.

The first episode of Peacemaker season 2 will be released on HBO Max on August 21st.